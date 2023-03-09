Vintage Theatre Productions Presents The Regional Premiere of THE INHERITANCE Next Month

The Inheritance transposes EM Forster's novel Howard's End to 21st Century New York. Decades after the AIDS epidemic, three generations of gay men grapple with the tragedy of their past and what it means for their future. This two-part epic explores healing, class divide and what it means to call a place home.

The Tony Award, Evening Standard Theatre Award, Laurence Olivier Award, Critics' Circle Theatre Award and the Drama Desk Award for Best Play all went to The Inheritance. In 2020 Matthew Lopez made history as the first Latino to win the Tony Award in this category. In addition to the playwright; actors, designers and director won 17 awards (out of 30 nomination) for their work in The Inheritance from these five prestigious establishments. The reviewer for The Daily Telegraph called the play "perhaps the most important American play of this century."

Cast

Andy Anderson - Henry Wilcox

Joe Barnard - Young Man # 4 / Young Henry / Assistant / Tucker

Bobby Bennett - Young Man # 10 / Toby Darling

Brandon Billings - Young Man # 5 / Charles Wilcox / Toby's Agent / Peter

Todd Black - Walter Poole

Reese Blanton - Young Man # 3 / Young Walter / Henry's Assistant

Ben Butler - Young Man # 6 / Tristan

Devin Coronado - Young Man # 8 / Jason # 2 / Clinic Worker

Dakota Hill - Young Man # 9 / Eric Glass

Kyle Lawrence - Young Man # 1 / Adam McDowell / Leo

Matthew Murry - E.M. Forster

Deborah Persoff - Margaret

Isaac Rosen - Young Man # 2 / Jason #1 / Doorman / Other Agent

Marcus Turner - Young Man # 7 / Jasper / Paul Wilcox / Dealer / Doorman #2