Vintage Theatre Productions announces 12 shows for the 2020 season. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. at Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St. in Aurora.

Frost / Nixon

January 3 - February 9, 2020

by Peter Morgan, directed by Craig Bond

British talk-show host David Frost has become a laughingstock. Richard Nixon has just resigned from the Presidency in disgrace. One man is determined to save his career. The other wants to redeem his place in history. When these two titans come together for a series of interviews, it's clear that, on television, image is king, and only one of them can win.

The Scottsboro Boys

February 7 - March 15, 2020

Music and Lyrics by John Kander and Fred Ebb, Book by David Thompson

A Regional Premiere directed by Betty Hart

From Kander & Ebb, the songwriting team that brought you Cabaret and Chicago, The Scottsboro Boys is a modern masterpiece that explores the infamous 1930s Scottsboro Case in which a group of young African-American men is falsely accused of a terrible crime. Humorous and haunting, this musical tells the story that ultimately sparked the Civil Rights Movement.

Marvin's Room

February 28 - March 5, 2020

by Scott McPherson, directed by Bernie Cardell

Starring Haley Johnson!

Lee and Bessie could not be more different and, though sisters, have not seen each other for almost two decades. During that time Lee has been raising two challenging boys on her own. Bessie has been caring for their father, along with his soap opera-obsessed sister. Now the two are thrown together as Bessie has just been diagnosed with leukemia and needs a bone marrow transplant. Marvin's Room is human, hopeful, and hilarious.

Shakespeare in Love

April 17 - May 24, 2020

by Lee Hall, from the screen play by Tom Stoppard

Directed by Craig Bond

Young playwright Will Shakespeare is stuck. He is overdue in finishing his latest play. He finds his muse in Viola de Lesseps, who is driven to do anything to fulfill her dream of performing onstage, where no women are permitted. Surrounded by familiar players, including Queen Elizabeth herself, backstage antics collide with onstage dramas. Will and Viola's passionate, forbidden love affair goes on to inspire Shakespeare's masterpiece-the most romantic tragedy ever written.

Fireflies

May 1 - June 14, 2020

A Regional Premiere by Matthew Barber, Directed by Bernie Cardell

Starring Deborah Persoff

Eleanor Bannister, a retired schoolteacher, lives a sleepy life in tiny Groverdell, Texas. Until one day, when walking alone through the brambles barefoot and in her nightgown, she encounters Abel Brown, a mysterious drifter. Brown has been wandering around town, looking for houses to fix and, rumor has it, single women to talk to. Brown is nothing but a drifter, but despite their obvious differences, Eleanor and Abel find themselves drawn to each other. This beautiful new romance by Matthew Barber, Tony Award-nominated author of Enchanted April, shows that connection can be found in the unlikeliest of places and in the unlikeliest of ways.

Gypsy

June 19 - August 2, 2020

Music by Jule Styne, Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, Book by Arthur Laurents

Directed by Bernie Cardell

Starring Denver's First Lady Mary Louise Lee as Mama Rose!

Regarded by many as the greatest musical ever created, GYPSY is the ultimate tale of an ambitious stage mother fighting for her daughters' success... while secretly yearning for her own. Set all across America in the 1920's, when vaudeville was dying and burlesque was born, this landmark show explores the world of two-bit show business with brass, humor, heart, and sophistication.

A World Premiere Thriller

July 10 - August 9, 2020

The winner of the 2019 Vintage New Play Festival - to be held August 22 - 25, 2019 will get a full production in our 2020 season! The winner will be determined by audience vote.

Quilters

August 28 - October 11, 2020

by Molly Newman and Barbara Damashek

Directed by Kelly Van Oosbree

The story of a pioneer woman and her six daughters, Quilters blends a series if interrelated scenes and music into a rich mosaic that captures the sweep and beauty, the terror and joy, and the harsh challenges and rich rewards of frontier life.

Angels in America, Parts 1 and 2

September 11 - October 25, 2020

by Tony Kushner

Directed by Craig Bond and Bernie Cardell

Epic and intimate, Tony Kushner's masterpiece of gay drama takes place in the mid-1980's in the midst of the AIDS crisis and a conservative Reagan administration. New Yorkers grapple with life and death, love and sexuality, and heaven and hell. Alternately hilarious and heart breaking, both parts run six hours and will run in repertory. "Daring and dazzling. The most ambitious American play of our time." - Newsweek

The Last Night of Ballyhoo

November 6 - December 20, 2020

by Alfred Uhry

Director TBA

Atlanta, Georgia. 1939. Hitler is invading Poland, Gone with the Wind is having its world premiere, but Atlanta's elitist German Jews are much more concerned with going to Ballyhoo, the social event of the season. Heritage collides with the holidays in this comedic drama of romance and revelations. Winner of the 1997 Tony Award for Best Play!

Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical

November 20 - January 3, 2020

Music and Lyrics by Tim Minchin, Book by Dennis Kelly

Director TBA

Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, the Tony Award-winning Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical is the captivating masterpiece from the Royal Shakespeare Company that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. With book by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin, Matilda has won 47 international awards and continues to thrill sold-out audiences of all ages around the world.

Plus two productions in the cabaret!

Spring 2020 - Shirley Valentine

Holidays 2020 - The Santaland Diaries





