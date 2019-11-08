Vilar Performing Arts Center Releases Winter 2020 Schedule

The 2020 winter lineup at the Vilar Performing Arts Center (VPAC) is jam packed with everything from national Broadway tours, Grammy Award-winners and family fun. The wide variety of entertainment options will provide something exciting for all to look forward to this winter. This lineup joins the previously announced classical, dance and holiday series. The VPAC winter season will run December 21, 2019 - April 5, 2020.

Ticket prices vary and start at just $24 and will be available at the VPAC box office (970-845-8497; www.vilarpac.org). The VPAC is located under the ice rink in Beaver Creek Village (68 Avondale Lane, Beaver Creek, Colorado). This winter, the VPAC is the place to be to hear and see your favorite artists perform in a one-of-a-kind atmosphere.

VPAC 2020 Winter Season

DSQ Electric

Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 7:00 PM | $48 [$25 Student]

"Where Bach Meets Bon Jovi," a fusion of classical and contemporary music on both traditional and electric strings.

Cirque Mechanics 42FT

Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 7:00 PM | $68 [$48 Child]

Inspired by modern circus, with a signature style.

An American in Paris

Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 7:00 PM | Starting at $88

A National Broadway Tour. Romance! Adventure! Gershwin! WHO COULD ASK FOR ANYTHING MORE!

The Doo Wop Project

Friday, February 7, 2020 at 7:00 PM | Starting at $58

Tracing the evolution of Doo Wop from the classic sound of five guys singing tight harmonies to the biggest hits on the radio today.

Comedian Brian Regan

Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 7:00 PM | Starting at $68

One of the most respected comedians in the country. "The funniest stand-up alive" - Vanity Fair

Blizzard by FLIP Fabrique

Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 7:00 PM | $60 [Child $45]

A crazy, poetic and gentle journey inviting you to lose yourself in a moment of wonder.

Collision of Rhythm

Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 7:00 PM | $48 [Child $29]

A duo comprised of a tap-dancing classical virtuoso and a beatboxing juggler. They have been featured on The Tonight Show, America's Got Talent and beyond!

O.A.R. - The Spring Fling Tour

Friday, February 28, 2020 at 7:00 PM | $55

With a twenty year-career spanning sold-out stands at Madison Square Garden.

Beautiful: Carole King Musical

Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 7:00 PM | Starting at $98

A National Broadway Tour! Tony and Grammy Award-winning Carole King musical.

Three Dog Night

Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 7:00 PM | Starting at $85

Legendary music icons with hits "Never Been to Spain," "One," "The Show Must Go On," "Joy to the World," "Shambala"...to name a few!

Ronnie Milsap

Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 7:00 PM | Starting at $68

Six-time Grammy Award-winning singer and pianist and one of country music's most popular and influential performers of the 70s and 80s.

Sam Bush

Monday, March 9, 2020 at 7:00 PM | $45

As a progressive bluegrass pioneer, he's developed an ear-turning original style of mandolin playing.

Illusionist Rick Thomas

Friday, March 13, 2020 at 7:00 PM | $48 [$29 Child]

One of the greatest and most successful illusionists in the world today!

Colin Hay

Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 7:00 PM | $45

Finding himself in the unprecedented place of having both '80s fame and indie credibility, his new album release has received rave reviews.

Music of Cream

Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 7:00 PM | $47

A salute to the most innovative supergroup of all time, in the hands of those that knew them best.

Amy Grant

Friday, March 20, 2020 at 7:00 PM | Starting at $88

Grammy award winning artist with over 10 top 40 pop singles and 17 hits on the top 40 Adult Contemporary chart.

Classic Albums Live: Abbey Road

Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 7:00 PM | $48

The greatest albums recreated live on stage - note for note, cut for cut, using the best musicians.

Piff the Magic Dragon

Friday, March 27, 2020 at 7:00 PM | $48

The star of NBC's America's Got Talent and Penn & Teller: Fool Us, think Larry David in a dragon suit performing jaw-dropping magic tricks.

Playing By Air

Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 7:00 PM | $38 [$24 Child]

A joyful fusion of music, juggling, and circus in which traditional theatricality meets absurd comedy.

Sierra Hull

Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 7:00 PM | $24

Recognized as a virtuoso mandolin-player, Hull is now a seasoned touring musician working with artists like Bela Fleck and Alison Krauss.

Dino Lights

Sunday, April 5, 2020 at 6:30 PM | $25

A visually stunning glow-in-the-dark adventure with cutting-edge puppetry, technology, and dance.

Previously announced winter shows include the VPAC dance series: Parsons Dance (Feb. 13), Pilobolus: Come to Your Senses (Mar. 11) and Diavolo (Mar. 25); classical series: Andrew von Oeyen (Jan. 14), Grigoryan Brothers (Jan. 26), Joshua Bell & Alessio Bax (Jan. 29), King's Singers (Feb. 23), New York Philharmonic String Quartet (Mar. 16); and holiday series: A Classical Christmas with the Boulder Philharmonic: Handel's Messiah (Dec. 21)

Twas the Night Before Christmas (Dec. 23), An Evening with Judy Collins: Holiday & Hits (Dec. 26), Masters of Illusion - Believe the Impossible (Dec. 27-28), Clay Walker (Dec. 29), Village People (Dec. 30) and Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock & Roll (Jan. 3).

Tickets are available at the VPAC box office (970-845-8497; www.vilarpac.org). The VPAC is located under the ice rink in Beaver Creek Village (68 Avondale Lane, Beaver Creek, Colorado).





Related Articles Shows View More Denver Stories

More Hot Stories For You