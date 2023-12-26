Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards

VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek at MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE at Denver Center for the Performing Arts

See Message In A Bottle from Feb 13-25 at Buell Theatre.

By: Dec. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Dude Dad's On Thin Ice Comedy Tour is Coming to Pikes Peak Center in June Photo 1 Dude Dad's On Thin Ice Comedy Tour is Coming to Pikes Peak Center in June
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Denver Awards; EIGG THE MUSICAL, A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, Me Photo 2 2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Denver Awards; EIGG THE MUSICAL, A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, Merely Players, Durango CO & More Lead!
HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans Photo 3 HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans
LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL, COME FROM AWAY & More Set for Theatre Aspen 2024 Summer Season Photo 4 LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL, COME FROM AWAY & More Set for Theatre Aspen 2024 Summer Season

VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek at MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE at Denver Center for the Performing Arts

Message In A Bottle is a spectacular new dance-theatre show from five-time Olivier Award nominee, Kate Prince, inspired by and set to the iconic hits of 17-time Grammy Award-winning artist Sting, including “Every Breath You Take,” “Roxanne,” “Walking On The Moon” and more.

Get a sneak peek! 

With a mix of exhilarating dance styles, high-energy footwork and breathtaking athleticism, Message In A Bottle tells a unifying and uplifting story of humanity and hope. The peaceful village of Bebko is alive with joyous celebrations. Suddenly, under attack, everything changes forever. Three siblings, Leto, Mati and Tana, must embark on perilous journeys in order to survive. Message In A Bottle is the latest masterpiece from the ground-breaking choreographer behind several West End hits including Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, and features the astonishing talents of dance storytelling powerhouse, ZooNation: The Kate Prince Company. A Sadler’s Wells and Universal Music UK Production.

Get tickets at Click Here





BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Denver

1
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Denver Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Denver Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week left to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards! Voting ends on 12/31 at midnight. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

2
Stories On Stage Presents The World Premiere Of David Nehls Suspenseful New Musical THE WI Photo
Stories On Stage Presents The World Premiere Of David Nehls' Suspenseful New Musical THE WIND, January 14

Stories on Stage presents the world premiere of David Nehls' suspenseful new musical “The Wind,” a one-person musical, performed by Emily Van Fleet (fresh from her dazzling performance as Carole King at the Arvada Center), accompanied by Nehls, violinist Emily Lewis and cellist David Short.

3
Ali Macofsky Comes To Comedy Works Larimer Square, December 29 - 31 Photo
Ali Macofsky Comes To Comedy Works Larimer Square, December 29 - 31

Comedy Works has announced that Ali Macofsky will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square.

4
Jeff Dye to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark Photo
Jeff Dye to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark

Jeff Dye will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark: Friday, December 29 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $25.00, Saturday, December 30 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $25.00, and Sunday, December 31 / 5:00 PM, 7:30 PM & 10:00 PM / $25.00 - $55.00.

More Hot Stories For You

Stories On Stage Presents The World Premiere Of David Nehls' Suspenseful New Musical THE WIND, January 14Stories On Stage Presents The World Premiere Of David Nehls' Suspenseful New Musical THE WIND, January 14
Ali Macofsky Comes To Comedy Works Larimer Square, December 29 - 31Ali Macofsky Comes To Comedy Works Larimer Square, December 29 - 31
Jeff Dye to Perform at Comedy Works South at the LandmarkJeff Dye to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark
Gallery 1261 to Present GENESIS, A Solo Exhibition By Denver-based Artist Robin Cole, in MarchGallery 1261 to Present GENESIS, A Solo Exhibition By Denver-based Artist Robin Cole, in March

Videos

Get a Sneak Peek at MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE at Denver Center for the Performing Arts Video
Get a Sneak Peek at MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE at Denver Center for the Performing Arts
Watch the Trailer for the World Premiere of CEBOLLAS at Denver Center for the Performing Arts Video
Watch the Trailer for the World Premiere of CEBOLLAS at Denver Center for the Performing Arts
Watch the MJ THE MUSICAL Cast Perform on TODAY Video
Watch the MJ THE MUSICAL Cast Perform on TODAY
View all Videos

Denver SHOWS
Art in Denver Art
The Aurora Fox Arts Center (2/03-2/25)
Sundyne in Denver Sundyne
Sundyne (1/01-12/31)VIDEOS
Company in Denver Company
Buell Theatre- Denver Center for the Performing Arts (5/22-6/24)
Performance Now Theatre Company presents Disney’s “Newsies” in Denver Performance Now Theatre Company presents Disney’s “Newsies”
Lakewood Cultural Center (1/05-1/21)
Colorado Ballet Presents Ballet MasterWorks in Denver Colorado Ballet Presents Ballet MasterWorks
Ellie Caulkins Opera House (4/12-4/21)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Denver Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Union Colony Civic Center [Monfort Concert Hall] (3/21-3/21)
Spring Awakening in Denver Spring Awakening
Find Your Light (1/12-1/14)
Colorado Ballet Presents Coppélia in Denver Colorado Ballet Presents Coppélia
Ellie Caulkins Opera House (3/08-3/17)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Denver Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Memorial Hall (3/19-3/19)
The Wedding Singer in Denver The Wedding Singer
Front Range Theatre Company (1/18-1/20)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You