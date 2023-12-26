VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek at MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE at Denver Center for the Performing Arts

Message In A Bottle is a spectacular new dance-theatre show from five-time Olivier Award nominee, Kate Prince, inspired by and set to the iconic hits of 17-time Grammy Award-winning artist Sting, including “Every Breath You Take,” “Roxanne,” “Walking On The Moon” and more.

With a mix of exhilarating dance styles, high-energy footwork and breathtaking athleticism, Message In A Bottle tells a unifying and uplifting story of humanity and hope. The peaceful village of Bebko is alive with joyous celebrations. Suddenly, under attack, everything changes forever. Three siblings, Leto, Mati and Tana, must embark on perilous journeys in order to survive. Message In A Bottle is the latest masterpiece from the ground-breaking choreographer behind several West End hits including Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, and features the astonishing talents of dance storytelling powerhouse, ZooNation: The Kate Prince Company. A Sadler’s Wells and Universal Music UK Production.

