Denver Arts & Venues Announces Summer Denver Public Art Tours

Denver Arts & Venues has announced its 2024 Denver Public Art summer tours, bringing back favorites and expanding the series to include several new tours. Tickets are only $5, free for children 10 and under, and go on sale Monday, April 29 at noon.

“We are thrilled to expand our summer tour offerings and bring back familiar favorites such as 14th Street and Denver Performing Arts Complex, City Park, Civic Center Park, and the Downtown Denver and Cherry Creek bike tours,” explained Michael Chavez, Denver Public Art Manager. “We are also seeking art enthusiasts to join our roster as Denver Public Art tour docents.”

Call for Docents:

The Denver Public Art program, part of Denver Arts & Venues, is seeking volunteers to serve as docents of Denver’s vast public art collection. Docents serve as tour guides, give presentations to school groups and other organizations, and share background information on artworks from the collection, special exhibitions and venues. The agency will provide docents $30 stipend for each tour. Docents should be personable, outgoing, energetic and engaging individuals who are eager to learn about the Denver Public Art collection and share that information with others. Anyone 18 and older, with or without prior background in the arts or public speaking, is encouraged to apply. All that is required is an interest in the collection and a willingness to learn. Learn more and apply.

Summer Tour Schedule

14th Street and Denver Performing Arts Complex Tour - There are so many pieces of public art to enjoy in just two square blocks on and around Curtis Street and the Denver Performing Arts Complex, the heart of Denver’s Theater District. July 10, 6 p.m.

City Park Denver Public Art Tour - Tour participants will visit the historic sculptures, fountains and gateways of City Park on this tour, as well as discuss the "City Beautiful" movement and design elements of City Park. Saturday tours are planned to coincide with City Park Farmer's Market: a great way to start or end your tour! May 19, 10 a.m., June 2, 3 p.m., June 20, 6 p.m., June 23, 10 a.m., July 21, 10 a.m., July 22, 6 p.m., Aug. 18, 10 a.m., Aug. 28, 7 p.m., Sept. 15 10 a.m.

Civic Center Park and Golden Triangle Public Art Tour - Tour participants will visit the historic sculptures, fountains, murals and other artwork in Civic Center Park and Golden Triangle on this tour, as well as discuss the “City Beautiful” movement and design elements of Civic Center Park. June 8, noon, Aug. 8, noon, Sept. 4, 6 p.m.

Colorado Convention Center Public Art Tour - Have you ever wondered why that big blue bear is peering through the window of the Colorado Convention Center? Maybe he’s amazed by all the art inside! Join us for a tour of some of the best works of public art in Denver, most of which were created by Colorado artists. May 25, 11 a.m., June 29, 11 a.m., Aug. 10, 11 a.m.

Denver Public Art Cherry Creek Trail Bicycle Tour - On this one-mile bicycle tour between Confluence Park and 6thAvenue, participants will witness the many Denver Public Art and Urban Arts Fund pieces along the Cherry Creek Trail. May 12, 10 a.m., June 2, 4 p.m., June 23, 10 a.m., July 14, 4 p.m., Aug. 4, 10 a.m., Aug. 25, 4 p.m., Sept. 15, 10 a.m.

Denver Public Art Maintenance and Conservation Bike Tour - Join Denver Public Art's Collection Manager Erica Garcia on a bike tour to learn about the maintenance and conservation needed to preserve the collection for future generations. June 19, 12:15 p.m., July 17, 12:15 p.m.

Downtown Denver Public Art Bicycle Tour - This tour’s highlights include artwork at Denver Skate Park, Commons Park, the Museum of Contemporary Art and the Colorado Convention Center, plus some additional unique artworks, not known to the general public. May 26, 4 p.m., June 16, 10 a.m., July 7, 4 p.m., July 28 10 a.m., Aug. 18, 4 p.m., Sept. 8, 10 a.m.

Downtown Denver Public Art Walking Tour - Join Denver Public Art on a leisurely walk around Downtown Denver and learn about some of Denver’s most unique and eccentric public artworks. May 12, 10 a.m., June 14, 10 a.m., July 14, 10 a.m.

Hey Hey, Pre-K! - This Public Art tour is open to kiddos ages 3-5 plus their guardian. Join a member of our Public Art team for a little learning, a little reading, a little chalk art, and a WHOLE lot of fun! June 12, 11 a.m., June 19, 11 a.m.

Denverites are invited to take advantage of these opportunities to get up close and personal with your Denver Public Art collection and learn the history of the artworks and the Denver Public Art program.

More tours will be announced! Check out the schedule and details at www.DenverPublicArt.org/tours.





