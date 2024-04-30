Nominations Announced for Bobby G High School Musical Theatre Awards

The tenth annual awards ceremony will be held on May 17 in the Buell Theatre.
The Denver Center for the Performing Arts' Education department has announced the nominees for the 2024 Bobby G Awards. The tenth annual awards ceremony will be held on May 17 in the Buell Theatre. Tickets are available to the public and on sale now at denvercenter.org.
The Bobby G Awards are a state-wide high school musical theatre program that recognizes Colorado students and educators in the areas of performance, design, direction, choreography, stage management, musical direction, orchestration, technical production, and overall production excellence. The awards ceremony serves as an opportunity for the DCPA to honor Colorado musical theatre programs and for students to celebrate and support each other.
The winners of the Bobby G Outstanding Lead Performer awards will represent Colorado in a week-long series of intensive workshops with industry professionals in preparation for the highly anticipated Jimmy Awards on Broadway. The national ceremony will take place on June 24 at the Minskoff Theatre.
For this year’s Bobby G Awards, adjudicators evaluated 51 participating productions in 18 different counties in Colorado. Over 3,330 students were adjudicated, over 480 of which participated in workshops held by DCPA Teaching Artists. Out of those 51 participating schools, 24 received nominations.
Two schools are tied at the top of the list with 13 nominations for each production: Castle View High School’s production of Frozen and Cherry Creek High School’s production of Chicago: Teen Edition. Both schools were nominated for the coveted Outstanding Overall Production award. Joining them in the category are Denver North High School, Rock of Ages; Durango High School, Urinetown; ThunderRidge High School, Mean Girls: High School Edition.
For a full list of nominations, including the Outstanding Lead Performer nominees, please visit denvercenter.org/bobbygawards.
|Test and expand your Broadway knowledge with our new game - The Broadway Match-Up! How well do you know your Broadway casting trivia?
|Play the Daily Game, explore current shows, and delve into past decades like the 2000s, 80s, and the Golden Age. Challenge your friends and see where you rank!
|How well do you know your Tony Awards history? Take our never-ending quiz of nominations and winner history and challenge your friends.
|Can you beat your friends? Play today’s daily Broadway word game, featuring a new theatrically inspired word or phrase every day!
Videos