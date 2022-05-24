VIDEO: First Look At DCPA Theatre Company's QUIXOTE NUEVO

Get a first look at The DCPA Theatre Company's Quixote Nuevo at the Wolf Theatre running May 13 - June 12, 2022.

Quixote Nuevo features Sol Castillo (American Mariachi, South Coast Repertory) as Padre Perez, Raúl Cardona ("Mayans" on FX) as Papa Calaca/Cardenio, Laura Crotte (Pedro Paramo, The Goodman Theatre) as Magdalena/Perla, Ernie González, Jr. ("Euphoria" on HBO) as Manny/Sancho Panza, Maya Malan-Gonzalez (My Friend Frida) as Dr. Campos/Dulcinea, Marlene Montes (American Mariachi, South Coast Repertory) as Understudy, Krystal Ortiz (Verböten, The House Theatre of Chicago) as Antonia/Inez, Christopher M. Ramirez (How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Old Globe) as Understudy, Alexis B. Santiago (Just Like Us, Latino Theatre Company) as Rosario/Juana, Herbert Siguenza ("Gentefied" on Netflix) as Quijano/Quixote, and Lakin Valdez (Mojada, Oregon Shakespeare Festival) as Bruno/Young Quijano.

The production, led by director Lisa Portes (Native Gardens, DCPA), will include music direction by Jesse J. Sanchez (Justice, Arizona Theatre Company), choreography by Marissa Herrera (In the Heights, The Candlelight Pavilion), scenic design by Efren Delgadillo, Jr. (In the Upper Room, DCPA), costume and puppet design by Helen Q. Huang (The Great Leap, Round House Theatre), lighting design by Pablo Santiago (Destiny of Desire, The Goodman Theatre), sound design by David R. Molina (Quixote Nuevo, Hartford Stage Company), fight direction by Geoffrey Kent (Frankenstein, DCPA), puppetry movement consulting by Melissa Cashion (Theater of the Mind, DCPA), casting by Grady Soapes, CSA (Rattlesnake Kate, DCPA), and stage management by Michael G. Morales (A Christmas Carol, DCPA) and Rick Mireles (In the Upper Room, DCPA).

Set in the fictional modern-day Texas border town of La Plancha, Quixote and his luckless but trusty sidekick, Sancho, embark on a fantastical quest in search of long-lost love. Infused with imagination, comedy, and Tejano music, Quixote Nuevo reveals the joys and perils of facing down Death and becoming the hero of your own story.

In service and celebration of Tejano culture and Cervantes' classic tale of Don Quixote, audiences can expect to hear lots of music and Spanish language throughout the performance.

Tickets for Quixote Nuevo start at $30 and may be purchased at the link below.