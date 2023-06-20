Trousdale Comes To The Fox Theatre In October

TROUSDALE brings the CATCHING A RIDE TOUR with Anna Vaus to the Fox Theatre in October. The performance is on Tuesday, October 3, 2023. Tickets on sale at 10AM Friday, June 23rd HERE.

Trousdale is a powerful female band consisting of Quinn D'Andrea, Georgia Greene and Lauren Jones. Their melodic and heartfelt harmonies are often compared to The Chicks and The Staves, but the girls draw inspiration from a wide array of music, including Crosby Stills and Nash, Kacey Musgraves and HAIM. Driven by their passion to empower young women, Trousdale is committed to making quality music that spreads a message of self-acceptance and love.

Trousdale has self-released two EPs and are in the process of releasing their debut album, collecting over 55M streams on Spotify in the last three years. Their catalog until now being entirely self-produced, this upcoming debut includes songs co-written with Jon Bellion, Madi Diaz, Jon Green and Natalie Hemby, and co-production by Jon Green, John Mark Nelson, and others.

The band have gathered fans internationally through both headline and support shows. With extensive festival experience in both the UK and US, they've also supported JP Saxe, Lawrence and Cory Wong. With Wong, Trousdale performed as special guests in rooms such as Ryman Auditorium and The Beacon Theatre in February and March 2023. Trousdale also headlined their first US tour around those dates.

Their aforementioned debut full-length will be released in 2023 as a series of three EPs, for the trio themselves, culminating in their debut LP, Out Of My Mind.

The first EP, Make It Out Alive, was released Friday, May 26, 2023 with prominent editorial placement across DSPs.