Trousdale Comes To The Fox Theatre In October

The performance is on Tuesday, October 3, 2023.

By: Jun. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album Photo 2 Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album
Michael Rapaport Comes To Comedy Works Landmark, June 15 - 17 Photo 3 Michael Rapaport Comes To Comedy Works Landmark, June 15 - 17
Writers of Jimmy Kimmel Live Come to Comedy Works South at the Landmark Photo 4 Writers of Jimmy Kimmel Live Come to Comedy Works South at the Landmark

Trousdale Comes To The Fox Theatre In October

TROUSDALE brings the CATCHING A RIDE TOUR  with Anna Vaus  to the Fox Theatre in October. The performance is on Tuesday, October 3, 2023. Tickets on sale at 10AM Friday, June 23rd HERE.

Trousdale is a powerful female band consisting of Quinn D'Andrea, Georgia Greene and Lauren Jones. Their melodic and heartfelt harmonies are often compared to The Chicks and The Staves, but the girls draw inspiration from a wide array of music, including Crosby Stills and Nash, Kacey Musgraves and HAIM. Driven by their passion to empower young women, Trousdale is committed to making quality music that spreads a message of self-acceptance and love.

Trousdale has self-released two EPs and are in the process of releasing their debut album, collecting over 55M streams on Spotify in the last three years. Their catalog until now being entirely self-produced, this upcoming debut includes songs co-written with Jon Bellion, Madi Diaz, Jon Green and Natalie Hemby, and co-production by Jon Green, John Mark Nelson, and others.

The band have gathered fans internationally through both headline and support shows. With extensive festival experience in both the UK and US, they've also supported JP Saxe, Lawrence and Cory Wong. With Wong, Trousdale performed as special guests in rooms such as Ryman Auditorium and The Beacon Theatre in February and March 2023. Trousdale also headlined their first US tour around those dates.

Their aforementioned debut full-length will be released in 2023 as a series of three EPs, for the trio themselves, culminating in their debut LP, Out Of My Mind. 

The first EP, Make It Out Alive, was released Friday, May 26, 2023 with prominent editorial placement across DSPs.




RELATED STORIES - Denver

1
Thats Messed Up Podcast & Liza Treyger Come To Comedy Works Larimer Square, June 25 &a Photo
That's Messed Up Podcast & Liza Treyger Come To Comedy Works Larimer Square, June 25 & 26

Comedy Works has announced That's Messed Up Podcast and Liza Treyger will perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square.

2
Fine Art Centers New Send a Student Initiative Aims To Make Live Theater Accessible To All Photo
Fine Art Center's New 'Send a Student' Initiative Aims To Make Live Theater Accessible To All Local Youth

The Fine Arts Center Theatre Company wants to ensure that the next generation is challenged and enlightened by the life-changing experience of live theater. Their new initiative, Send a Student, aims to allow every child in our community the opportunity to take in a Fine Arts Center performance regardless of the ability to pay. 

3
City Park Jazz Wins $10,000 Mayors Legacy Event Award for Outstanding Contributions to the Photo
City Park Jazz Wins $10,000 Mayor's Legacy Event Award for Outstanding Contributions to the Community

City Park Jazz, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, has announced that it has been awarded the prestigious $10,000 Mayor's Legacy Event Award. This esteemed recognition is a testament to City Park Jazz's exceptional commitment to the arts and its significant impact on the local community.

4
Ian Karmel Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square: Photo
Ian Karmel Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square:

Ian Karmel is an Emmy award winning LA-based stand-up comedian, actor and writer. He was most recently co-head writer for the Emmy award winning The Late Late Show with James Cordon, of which Ian was one of the founding writers in the show’s 2015 re-creation. Previously he was a staff writer and round table regular on E!’s Chelsea Lately.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Bowen Yang Teases the WICKED Movies' Doctor Dillamond Video Video: Bowen Yang Teases the WICKED Movies' Doctor Dillamond
The Ex-Wives Club with Bella Coppola: The Queens Meet the Press Video
The Ex-Wives Club with Bella Coppola: The Queens Meet the Press
Watch Ariana DeBose in Marvel's KRAVEN THE HUNTER Trailer Video
Watch Ariana DeBose in Marvel's KRAVEN THE HUNTER Trailer
Watch THE WIZ Star Melody A. Betts Sing 'Believe In Yourself' Video
Watch THE WIZ Star Melody A. Betts Sing 'Believe In Yourself'
View all Videos

Denver SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# High School Musical Jr.
Jacks Swigert Aerospace Academy (6/30-7/01)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels" The Broadway Musical
Lakewood Cultural Center (6/09-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kiss Me, Kate
Central City Opera House (7/01-7/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Pirates of Penzance
Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre (6/16-8/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kiss Me, Kate
Central City Opera House (7/22-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Romeo & Juliet
Central City Opera House (6/24-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Othello
Central City Opera House (8/06-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kiss Me, Kate
Central City Opera House (7/05-7/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Othello
Central City Opera House (7/19-7/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Romeo & Juliet
Central City Opera House (7/30-7/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You