Tom Papa Comes to the Paramount Theatre in April 2023

Comedy Works Entertainment presents Tom Papa at Paramount Theatre on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 7:30pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 4 at 10am and are $29.50-49.50 plus applicable fees.

With more than 20 years as a stand-up comedian, Tom Papa is one of the top comedic voices in the country finding success as an author, in film, TV, radio and podcasts as well as on the live stage.

Tom recently released his second book, You're Doing Great! - And Other Reasons To Stay Alive, which was the follow-up to Your Dad Stole My Rake: And Other Family Dilemmas both released by St Martin's Press, making "Summer Must Read" lists from Parade Magazine to The New York Post. Tom is also a contributing writer to the New Yorker Magazine.

Tom has four hour-long stand-up specials, the latest Tom Papa: You're Doing Great! was a wildly successful Netflix Original. His other critically acclaimed specials include Human Mule, Freaked Out and Tom Papa Live in New York City, two of which were directed by Rob Zombie.

He is a regular guest on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast and Tom's own podcast, Breaking Bread with Tom Papa, features Tom and his guest for an hour of eating, drinking and enjoying life. Listeners are invited to take a seat at the table as Tom and his guests celebrate the true meaning of breaking bread with insightful, revealing and always funny conversations.

Tom is host of the daily Netflix radio show, What A Joke With Papa And Fortune, on SiriusXM's Netflix Channel, airing Mondays through Thursdays from 10:00 AM - Noon ET. Tom also hosts of the hit SiriusXM show, Come to Papa with residencies at Largo in Los Angeles and The Village Underground in NYC. Tom writes the script for each show and casts top actors and comedians to play the roles or perform stand-up, all backed by a live band. Performers include Matt Damon, Sarah Silverman, Joel McHale, Bill Burr, Jim Gaffigan, John Mulaney, Kevin Nealon, Kevin Pollack and many more.

Tom was a regular performer on the nationally syndicated radio show, Live From Here, formerly A Prairie Home Companion, that featured his own regular segment, "Out. In. America. With Tom Papa," heard by the 2.6 million fans of the weekly radio show.Tom also appears on National Public Radio as a guest panelist on Wait, Wait Don't Tell Me which he also had the honor of guest hosting.

In the fall of 2018, Tom hosted his own Food Network TV series, Baked, where he took his love of baking and explored bakeries throughout the country. The show developed from Tom's love of making sourdough bread using his own sourdough starter and visiting expert bakers while on tour.

As an actor Tom recently starred opposite Lily Taylor in the film Paper Spiders and the appears in the newly released North Hollywood. Tom has starred opposite Matt Damon in the Steven Soderbergh film, The Informant, and opposite Paul Giamatti in Rob Zombie's animated feature, The Haunted World of El Superbeasto, as the voice of El Superbeasto. Tom has appeared in the films Analyze That, opposite RobertDeNiro, and Comedian; he had a voiceover role in the Tom was seen in Rob Zombie's film, 3 From Hell, alongside Clive Owen in Steven Soderbergh's Cinemax series, The Knick, and he was seen in Chris Rock's film, Top Five.

Tom was seen alongside Michael Douglas and Matt Damon in the HBO film, Behind the Candelabra, which was directed by Steven Soderbergh and won 11 Emmys

On TV Tom hosted the NBC series, The Marriage Ref, which ran for two seasons. Tom had a recurring role opposite Julia Louis-Dreyfus on the CBS series, The New Adventures of Old Christine, and starred in his own NBC series, Come to Papa.

As a film and television writer, Tom's credits include the Rob Zombie film, The Haunted World of El Superbeasto, the Jerry Seinfeld film, Bee Movie and the TV series Red Oaks, The Marriage Ref and Come To Papa.

When not touring the country, Tom lives in Los Angeles with his wife, two daughters, a cat and dog where he spends most of his time writing and baking bread.

