Theater 29 Presents LOOK, A Collection Of Video Plays Designed For Uncertain Times

LOOK, a collection of video plays by a group of 8 Colorado playwrights and theatre artists will debut January 15, 2021 at 7 PM at www.theater29denver.com. LOOK is written and produced by Iliana Lucero Barron, James Brunt, Tami Canaday, Collin Hood, Amber Irish, Melissa Lucero McCarl, Pamela Nocerino, and Matthew Schultz.

Starting in mid-November 2020, this group local playwrights and theatre artists each began working on a short video-play on the theme of "There's something I want to show you" using following parameters:

Each play will be recorded by an actor-as-character using a hand-held device like a phone or tablet.

Each piece will contain an implicit or explicit reason for the recording using a hand-held device.

In keeping with Theater 29's DIY ethos, the playwrights and theatre artists are in charge of creating and producing their respective video plays.

LOOK is free; however, viewers are encouraged to register on Eventbrite and donate $5.00 - $10.00 for a fund that will be divided amongst the playwrights and theatre artists.

