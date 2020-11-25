Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Theater 29 Presents LOOK, A Collection Of Video Plays Designed For Uncertain Times

Article Pixel

LOOK will debut January 15, 2021 at 7 PM.

Nov. 25, 2020  

Theater 29 Presents LOOK, A Collection Of Video Plays Designed For Uncertain Times

LOOK, a collection of video plays by a group of 8 Colorado playwrights and theatre artists will debut January 15, 2021 at 7 PM at www.theater29denver.com. LOOK is written and produced by Iliana Lucero Barron, James Brunt, Tami Canaday, Collin Hood, Amber Irish, Melissa Lucero McCarl, Pamela Nocerino, and Matthew Schultz.

Starting in mid-November 2020, this group local playwrights and theatre artists each began working on a short video-play on the theme of "There's something I want to show you" using following parameters:

  • Each play will be recorded by an actor-as-character using a hand-held device like a phone or tablet.

  • Each piece will contain an implicit or explicit reason for the recording using a hand-held device.

In keeping with Theater 29's DIY ethos, the playwrights and theatre artists are in charge of creating and producing their respective video plays.

LOOK is free; however, viewers are encouraged to register on Eventbrite and donate $5.00 - $10.00 for a fund that will be divided amongst the playwrights and theatre artists.


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • Voting Open For The BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards; First Stage Leads Theatre Of The Decade
  • Nominations Deadline EXTENDED For BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE Season 2 Singing Competition
  • Nominations Now Open For BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE Season 2 Singing Competition
  • Save 10% On Online Acting, Singing, And Dancing Classes With Our Summer Sale!