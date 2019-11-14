The Fine Arts Center Presents Beloved Rodgers And Hammerstein Classic THE SOUND OF MUSIC

The Fine Arts Center Theatre Company is excited to present "The Sound of Music," Dec. 12, 2019-Jan. 12, 2020. This 60th anniversary production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's classic musical is directed and choreographed by Nathan Halvorson.

Beloved by generations of audiences worldwide, "The Sound of Music" tells the inspiring true story of the von Trapp family and their escape from Austria during the rise of Nazism. When aspiring nun Maria proves too high-spirited for convent life, she's dispatched to serve as governess for the seven children of widowed captain Georg von Trapp. Her kindness and generosity of spirit capture the heart of the stern captain, and they marry. The family's narrow escape from the Nazi invasion provides one of the most thrilling and inspirational finales ever presented on stage.

"'The Sound of Music' is the perfect way to celebrate the holidays. At its core, it is about a family that finds its way back to each other. With the arrival of Maria, one of musical theatre's most charming and memorable heroines, the family is able to reconnect and stand united against a common enemy. Our production features an electrifying cast performing all of your favorite songs from this classic story," said Halvorson.

"The Sound of Music" was the last collaboration between Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II. The original 1959 Broadway production won five Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The 1965 film adaptation, starring Julie Andrews, received five Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director.

The musical stars Lauren Lukacek (Maria) and Trevor Martin (Captain von Trapp), making their FAC Theatre Company debuts. They are joined by FAC favorites Sally Hybl, Rebecca Myers, Kyle Dean Steffen and Carmen Shedd. Rounding out the ensemble are Solveig Olsen, Meggan O'Mahoney, Ben Fowler, Bekah Broas, Miranda McCauley, Michael Ellsworth, Bridget Brown, Tyler Furhwirth, Kelly Tanburg, Haley Ballard, Millie Faricy, Donovan Kriskowski, Jessye King, Jerry McCauley, Ryan Miller, Tracy Nicole Taylor and Micah Spiers.

The creative team includes Jay Hahn (musical director), Stephanie McGuffin (vocal director), R. Eric Stone (scenic design), Jess Fialko (lighting design), Sera Bourgeau (costume design) and Kate Ferdinandi (stage manager).

Tickets are now on sale at fac.coloradocollege.edu or through the box office at (719) 634-5583.

The FAC production of "The Sound of Music" is sponsored by Wells Fargo Private Bank, The Tiemens Foundation, The John and Margot Lane Foundation and Penrose-St. Francis Health Services.





