The Aspen Music Festival and School and Theatre Aspen to Present THE SOUND OF MUSIC: IN CONCERT

The Aspen Music Festival and School (Alan Fletcher, President and CEO) and Theatre Aspen (Jed Bernstein, Producing Director) announced today that this summer their organizations will again collaborate to present a very special one-night-only concert production of The Rodgers and Hammerstein classic musical The Sound of Music on Monday, August 3 at 7:30 pm in the Benedict Music Tent. This evening builds on the success of the sold-out production of South Pacific last year and will be presented by special arrangement with The Rodgers and Hammerstein Organization.

"As wonderful as the iconic movie of The Sound of Music is, many people (including me!) think the original show is even better. The unsurpassed songs, the beautiful and gripping story, and the mountain setting make it a surefire hit for us" commented Alan Fletcher.

"We are so proud that last year's production with our friends at AMFS has become a new annual tradition" added Jed Bernstein. "We are looking forward to The Sound of Music and know it will be a highlight of the summer for Aspen audiences."

The Sound of Music tells the story of Maria, who comes to be governess for the many children of a widower and ends up the musical muse to them, and eventually also to their father, Captain von Trapp. Love follows, and Maria and the Captain marry. Set at the time of World War II in Austria, the Captain receives orders to report to the German navy. He opposes the Nazis, and rather than report for duty, he and Maria and the children flee the country on foot over the Alps into Switzerland.

Premiering on Broadway in 1959, the musical was a huge success and ran for 1,443 performances, winning five Tony Awards, including Best Musical, out of nine nominations. This concert adaptation captures the boisterous yet compelling nature of the musical and focuses on the beloved score that made The Sound of Music unforgettable. Enduring songs include "Edelweiss," "My Favorite Things," "Climb Ev'ry Mountain," "Do-Re-Mi," and the title song "The Sound of Music."

Complete casting and the creative team for this special event will be announced shortly.

Tickets are $50 and $110. A limited number of $500 tickets include premier seating and a post-event cast party. They can be purchased at the AMFS Box Office starting Wednesday, February 5, by calling 970-925-9042, Monday-Friday, 10 am to 4 pm, or online at www.aspenmusicfestival.com

ABOUT

The Aspen Music Festival and School is the United States' premier classical music festival, presenting more than 400 musical events during its eight-week summer season in Aspen. The organization draws top classical musicians from around the world to this Colorado mountain retreat for an unparalleled combination of performances and music education. Many events are free, and seating on the David Karetsky Music Lawn and in the Music Garden is always free. Nearly 700 music students from 40 U.S. states and 34 countries come each summer to play in five orchestras, sing, conduct, compose and study with 200 renowned artist-faculty members. Students represent the field's best young talent; many have already begun their professional careers.

Since 1983, Theatre Aspen has been rekindling a sense of discovery in audiences who live in and visit the Roaring Fork Valley by producing big theatre in a small space with intimate storytelling. Each season at Theatre Aspen promises to bring world-class theatre dramatically closer, with innovative and imaginative productions of both plays and musicals, complemented by an assortment of community events including late-night cabarets, educational programs and performances, collaborations with other Aspen arts organizations, and new works presentations. Theatre Aspen also boasts an impressive summer Apprentice program, one of the largest in the country, devoted to training the next generation of theatrical artists and administrators. To learn more about Theatre Aspen visit TheatreAspen.org or by phone at 970.925.9313.





