Spotlight: CRUEL INTENTIONS at Shifted Lens Theatre Company

Shifted Lens Theatre Company is thrilled to present its very FIRST show — Cruel Intentions: The 90’s Musical, at The People’s Building in Aurora, CO–Friday thru Sunday evenings, August 16th to September 1st.



“We wanted our first show to encapsulate the vibe we want to cultivate,” said Lexie Lazear, Artistic Director for Shifted Lens on the choice to premiere with Cruel Intentions. “It’s culty, familiar, and leans into the unintentional hilarity of the movie in such a fun way. It’s a fresh and campy celebration of the 90’s.”



Based on the French novel, Les Liasions Dangereuses, and the film starring Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillipe, and Sarah Michelle Geller, Cruel Intentions: The ’90s Musical pulls you into the manipulative world of Manhattan’s most dangerous liaisons–teengers.



Seduced by revenge and fueled by passion, the two diabolically charming step-siblings, Sebastian and Kathyrn, place a bet on whether or not Sebastian can deflower their incoming headmaster’s daughter, Annette. As the two set out to destroy the innocent girl—and anyone who gets in their way—they find themselves entangled in a web of secrets, temptation, and the cruelest game of all: love



This jukebox musical has everything audiences’ love about the original film, with a fresh, campy, and darkly comedic tone. The score is packed with ‘90s nostalgia with hits from: Boyz II Men, Christina Aguilera, REM, *NSYNC, and, of course, Britney Spears.



Tickets are on sale now–seating is limited! Get your tickets to this immersive experience, featuring a live band, today.



Rated Mature For Language, Sexual and Drug Related content.



Comments