SCHITT'S CREEK Cast Heads to Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre

Schitt's Creek: Up Close & Personal is coming to Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre at The Denver Performing Arts Complex on Friday, October 18th at 8pm. Tickets are $49.50 - $99.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, July 19th at 10am online at axs.com or charge by phone at 888-9-AXS-TIX.

Join SCHITT'S CREEK cast members, including Eugene Levy & Daniel Levy, for a live, interactive evening that promises to be fun and insightful while giving fans an insider's look into the making of the series. Using clips, behind?the?scenes footage, stories from cast members, and some special surprises, fans will have a chance to engage with the actors and creators of the series Variety calls one of "the best TV shows of the year."

Schitt's Creek, the critically acclaimed comedy co?created by Eugene Levy and Daniel Levy, follows a wealthy family who suddenly find themselves broke and forced to live in Schitt's Creek, a small town they once bought as a joke. The series features comedy legends and Emmy® Award?winning actors Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, and Chris Elliott, alongside breakout stars Daniel Levy, Annie Murphy, and Emily Hampshire.

Commissioned by CBC, SCHITT'S CREEK is produced by Not A Real Company Productions Inc. and created by Eugene Levy and Daniel Levy. The series is produced in association with CBC and POP TV and distributed internationally by ITV Studios Global Entertainment.





