River Butcher Announced At Comedy Works Larimer Square, August 4- 6

Comedy Works has announced that River Butcher will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square.

River Butcher, originally from Akron Ohio, is a Los Angeles-based stand-up comic, actor, and writer, who Variety named a "Top Ten Comic to Watch" in 2017.

River has performed as themselves on television programs such as The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail, Adam Ruins Everything, @Midnight, Conan, 2 Dope Queens, and Ellen. As an actor, River plays 'Lindsay' in Good Trouble for Freeform. You can now stream his half-hour comedy special, A Different Kind of Dude on the Comedy Central YouTube channel, as well as both their comedy albums, Butcher, and Pull Yourself Up by Your Bootleg.

River Butcher is a non-binary trans guy. This is a cool and fun and exciting thing about him. It's also of note because you might see them referred to in show credits, old links, album art or other various media as "Rhea" Butcher. This is their old name, not yet his deadname.