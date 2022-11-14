Red Rocks Amphitheatre Wraps Up 2022 Season- Season's End Makes Way For Venue Improvement Projects Through Winter

Red Rocks Amphitheatre concluded its 2022 season after more than 200 concert, film and fitness events.

The end of the season paves the way for various improvement projects in and around the venue, which will impact entrances and access to the amphitheatre from Nov. 16 to April 2023.

These projects include:

South Ramp replacement: The South Ramp provides access to the amphitheatre from the south parking lots, and has served its useful life expectancy. The new South Ramp will be constructed between November 2022 and April 2023 with a design that respects the original structure's aesthetic while meeting modern structural standards.

Accessibility improvements: This project will modify slopes on the Top Plaza and row one in the amphitheatre for increased wheelchair accessibility.

Visitor Center enhancements: This first phase of a multi-phase project focuses on the renovation of the Ship Rock Grille and Kitchen and the rebuild of the north restrooms. The restaurant will be reconfigured to make the bar more visible and inviting. The kitchen will be electrified with an improved layout. The restrooms will be updated with the addition of a family restroom and improved accessibility.

As a result of these improvement projects, the Visitor Center will be closed throughout the construction window. Access to the amphitheatre will continue to be maintained via the North Trail and East Stairs entrances.

Visitors are welcome to visit the amphitheatre via these entrances during normal business hours. Park trails will remain open, as well as the Trading Post for finding that special Red Rocks memento.

For more information, visit the Improvements page on redrocksonline.com.