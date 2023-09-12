Rebecca Folsom Trio to Present Evening Of Folk And Americana Music At Swallow Hill

Folsom will showcase her captivating original folk and Americana music from her critically acclaimed Sanctuary album.

By: Sep. 12, 2023

Renowned Boulder native singer/songwriter Rebecca Folsom and her talented trio will perform at Denver's historic Swallow Hill on Friday, September 15th, at 8 pm, as part of The Colorado Sound Music Series. Folsom, accompanied by Grammy winner Tom Wasinger and pianist Eric Moon, will showcase her captivating original folk and Americana music from her critically acclaimed Sanctuary album.

Special guests Bob Lecy, co-writer of "1000 Yard Stare" from Folsom's Sanctuary album, and Anthony Martinez from the Realness Project will share moving personal stories that inspired songs on the album. The Sanctuary album, a collaborative effort with diverse individuals and organizations, aims to support and give voice to the underprivileged and inspire change.

Folsom expressed her excitement, saying, "I'm thrilled to return to Swallow Hill and perform again for Denver's music fans. It's an honor to share the stage with such incredible musicians and our special guests, who contributed their talent and passion to the creation of Sanctuary."

Tickets for this extraordinary event are now available on the Swallow Hill Click Here. General Admission tickets are $28 in advance and $33 on the day of the show.

For more info and tickets: Click Here or at https://www.facebook.com/events/252485887522488




