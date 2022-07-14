Phamaly Theatre Company to Present THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW At Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center

Denver's premier disability-affirmative theatre, Phamaly Theatre Company, will present The Rocky Horror Show. This production will take place at Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center: 721 Santa Fe Dr., Denver, CO 80204.

The dates for The Rocky Horror Show are August 12, 2022 - September 4, 2022. Both interactive and non-interactive performances will be available.

"Phamaly has always encouraged artists to own who they are and how they navigate through the world, and to own it unapologetically," Phamaly Artistic Director Ben Raanan states. "Therefore, we are thrilled to present The Rocky Horror Show. This production has been at the forefront of ushering a legacy of groundbreaking counter-culture and revolution by breaking societal norms."

This cult classic follows Brad and Janet who, stuck with a flat tire during a storm, discover Dr. Frank-N-Furter's mansion. Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, and through elaborate dances and a rock soundtrack, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: a muscular man named "Rocky." Join us on this journey to celebrate, liberate, and appreciate what makes us truly 'us.'

Accessibility Services are available including captioning, audio description, American Sign Language interpretation, sensory friendly performances, tactile tours, Braille materials, sensory guides, wheelchair access, and inclusive hospitality discounts.

For more information and to buy tickets, please visit www.phamaly.org.

Now in its 33rd season, Phamaly Theatre Company is Denver's premiere disability-affirmative theatre company, producing professional theatre exclusively casting artists with all nature of disabilities: physical, cognitive, intellectual, and emotional. Phamaly's mission is to be a creative home for theatre artists with disabilities; to model a disability-affirmative theatrical process; and to upend conventional narratives by transforming individuals, audiences, and the world.

Richard O'Brien's

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

Book, Music, and Lyrics by Richard O'Brien

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

Directed by Caitlin Lowans

Music Direction by Heather Holt Hall

Choreography by Jari Majewski