Pauly Shore Comes to Comedy Works South This Month

Pauly Shore comes to Comedy Works South at the Landmark Sunday, September 27.

Pauly Shore tasted super-stardom in 1990 when his MTV show "Totally Pauly" hit the airwaves to major fan approval. The show ran for six years, leading Pauly to a one-hour HBO comedy special, "Pauly Does Dallas," and starring roles in films like "Jury Duty," "In the Army Now," "Bio-Dome," "Encino Man," "Son In Law," and "A Goofy Movie."

Pauly went on to produce and star in several of his own projects, including "Pauly Shore is Dead," as well as the comedy specials "Vegas is My Oyster," starring Andy Dick, Tom Green, Bobby Lee, and "Pauly-Tics," starring Herman Cain and Larry King.

In 2014, he released "Pauly Shore Stands Alone," a true-life road documentary that follows Pauly as he performs in obscure towns throughout Wisconsin while dealing with his personal life. It appeared on Showtime and is available on Amazon Prime. Other recent projects include Adam Sandler's "Sandy Wexler," the short film "Sin City Psycho" and Dreamworks' animated "The Big Trip."

In 2020, Pauly stars in the movie "Guest House" (digital and on-demand Sept 4).

Pauly released a series of video interviews in 2017 called the "Pauly Shore Podcast Show." His guests included Judd Apatow, Iliza Shlesinger, Ziggy Marley, Brett Ratner, Daymond John, Harland Williams, Fred Durst, David Faustino, Doug Herzog, Dexter Holland, Bob Saget & more.

Currently, Pauly has a weekly, Big Brother-style video podcast called "Pauly Shore's Random Rants" which you can find on All Things Comedy, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube. Apart from actively touring the country with his stand-up comedy, Pauly is working on a documentary of his life that spans the 1960s, '70s, '80s and '90s.

Sunday, September 27 / 6:30 pm and 8:30 pm / $25.00. Advance tickets are available. Visit ComedyWorks.com. Enjoy preferred seating when you dine with us at Lucy Restaurant.

