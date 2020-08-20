Opera Colorado Presents its First Digital Performance Series

The series will be performed by the 2019-20 Artists in Residence.

Opera Colorado will present a series of digital performances by its 2019-20 Artists in Residence, An Afternoon of American Song. Now in its fifth year, this program was originally slated for a live performance in March, but was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Six pre-recorded video sets will be released on a weekly basis on operacolorado.org/aoas, to Opera Colorado's email list, and through our social media channels. Audience members can follow and promote the series with the hashtag #ThisIsAmericanSong. A program book and performer bios can be found on operacolorado.org/aoas.

The theme of this year's program is "Strands," and it explores how each and every life weaves together to create the fabric of our world. The program is comprised of six sets featuring repertoire by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, Jeff Blumenkrantz, Stephen Sondheim, and others. Initial rehearsals and coaching were conducted remotely, with artists and staff sheltering at home throughout the metro area. During production at the Opera Center, measures were put in place to keep everyone involved safe, including limiting the number of people present and ensuring social distancing.

"An Afternoon of American Song has become one of our most treasured programs outside of the opera house. When we realized that we couldn't have a live performance, we immediately set about finding a different way to present it," says Cherity Koepke, director of An Afternoon of American Song. "For me, it's a sign that there are ways to produce great art even when faced with major challenges. Though the experience will be different than in years' past, we hope that it's just as compelling and enjoyable and provides a few moments of joy during a very unsettled time."

An Afternoon of American Song is sponsored by Pamela Beardsley, Penelope Lewis, and Carol Whitley.

