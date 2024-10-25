OpenStage to Bring REEFER MADNESS to Fort Collins This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



OpenStage will present Reefer Madness, with book by Kevin Murphy & Dan Studney, music by Dan Studney, and lyrics by Kevin Murphy. Reefer Madness is set to delight audiences at The Lincoln Center Magnolia Theatre from November 2 to November 30, 2024.

There is a new menace sweeping the nation, ready to ensnare and seduce the youth and drag them down into a life of sin: Reefer Madness! Inspired by the 1936 propaganda film of the same name, this raucous musical comedy takes a tongue-in-cheek look at the hysteria caused when clean-cut kids, Jimmy (Henry Hawes) and Mary Lane (Nicole Gardner), fall prey to marijuana, leading them on a delirious downward spiral filled with jazz music, sex, and violence. Full of camp, hilarity, and mayhem—if you get high on laughter you have come to the right place!

Organic Alternatives will sponsor the production. To celebrate the opening night on November 2, Organic Alternatives invites guests to join the VIP Reefer Den Party following the performance, where attendees can enjoy an unforgettable evening of fun and festivities. In addition to the launch event, Organic Alternatives will provide exclusive discounts for ticket buyers throughout the run of Reefer Madness as well as special edition companion Jazz Cabbage pre-rolls, available starting October 25th while supplies last! Don’t miss this unique opportunity to experience an iconic show while enjoying special offers from your local favorite dispensary! Must be +21 with valid government issued photo ID to purchase.

Reefer Madness will play from November 2 through November 30. All performances on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday start at 7:30 pm. Sunday matinee performances start at 2:00 pm. Visit openstage.com/reefer-madness for a complete list of performances, including a free student/educator performance (November 1), a pay-what-you-can performance (November 7), and FAB Friday, which includes a free beer compliments of Odell Brewing Company.

Tickets for Reefer Madness are $15-$47. Tickets are available online at openstage.com/reefer-madness or by calling The Lincoln Center Box Office at 970.221.6730. The box office is open 1pm–6 pm Tuesday-Saturday.

CONTENT WARNING: Adult Language. Adult Situations. For specific content and trigger warnings contact OpenStage at 970-567-7387.

Performance Dates

Thursday @ 7:30 pm: November 7 (Pay What You Can)

Friday @ 7:30 pm: November 1 (Student/Educator), November 8 (FAB Friday), November 15, November 22, November 29

Saturday @ 7:30 pm: November 2 (Opening Night), November 9, November 16, November 23, November 30 (Closing Night)

Sunday @ 2 pm: November 17, November 24

Performance Location

The Lincoln Center Magnolia Theatre: 417 West Magnolia Street, Fort Collins, CO (North-west corner of the building)

Cast and Creative Team

The cast includes Lecturer – Brian Wilcox; Jimmy Harper – Henry Hawes; Mary Lane – Nicole Gardner; Jack Stone/Jesus/George Washington – Mikeal Macbeth; Mae – Alex Forbes; Ralph Wiley – Blake Dorris; Sally – Dominique Stephens; Ensemble – Curtis LeMieux, Marlo Coffin, Luke Nelson, Jennifer R. Bray, Aimee Lucus, Cambria Miers, Cisco Saavedra.

Musicians are Guitar – Aaron Reid; Bass – Wesley Daucsavage; Woodwinds – Lorna Floyd; Keyboard – Matthew Rothstein; Drums – Tim Sanchez.

Creative and Production Team: Director – Kenny Moten; Choreographer – Jessica Hindsley; Music Director – Tim Sanchez; Vocal Director – Katie Rothstein; Assistant Director/Stage Manager – Alana Eisemann; Scenic Designer/Master Carpenter/Tech Director – Caleb Gilbert; Costume Designer/Head Seamstress – Emily Valley; Lighting Designer – Laurel Ladzinski; Sound Designer – Patrick Middlebrook; Properties Designer/Set Dresser – Ivan Andrade; Assistant Props/Set Dressing – Lindsey Stavile; Hair & Wig Designers – Kirsten Hovorka, Sydney Parks Smith; Make-up Designer/Mic Wrangler – Victoria Villalobos; Sound Engineer – Patrick Middlebrook, Matthew Rothstein; Hair & Wig Stylist – Tyler Zuschneid; Scenic Artist – James Burns; Board Operators – Morgan Taylor; Stagehands/Dressers – Hannah Armstrong, Amanda Fyock, Sonja Hopps; Production Manager/Producing Artistic Director – Sydney Parks Smith.

About Organic Alternatives

Organic Alternatives is dedicated to providing and sourcing Colorado's best cannabis products for their customers. They want to contribute to a more sustainable industry, and that starts with their own production of high-quality organically grown cannabis and concentrates. The Fort Collins dispensary is stocked with premium cannabis, carefully grown using organic methods. The Organic Alternatives cultivation team nurtures and cures each plant to meet their stringent standards. Their shop offers easy-to-use cartridges, scrumptious edibles, delicious beverages, soothing topicals, and more from high-quality Colorado producers.

Comments