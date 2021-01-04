Micaela Taylor's All Star Band Presents World Premiere In-Person And Live Stream Event

One of the dance world's rising stars, Micaela Taylor, will have a residency at the Vilar Performing Arts Center (a Vail Dance Festival venue) to choreograph new works with famed musicians for a collaboration unlike anything seen before. Purchase tickets for the live performance or livestream it for free on January 9 at 7pm MT.

World Class, contemporary dance by Micaela Taylor meets Grammy Award-winning musicians including DJ Logic in VPAC's Residency Series. This program will bring a brilliant ensemble of artists to the stage, featuring dance and music transcending genre and styles in a unique fashion not to be missed.

Micaela was the recipient of the Inaugural Springboard EMERGE Choreographic Award and recently named one of Dance Magazine's "25 to Watch," 2019, and was on the cover of Dance Magazine in May 2020. She is trailblazing in the city of Los Angeles and beyond.

Micaela's work with the highly acclaimed musicians of her All Star Band will build off of music she naturally vibes with, including early 90's R&B. Inspired by the staccato foundations of hip-hop, her style draws from a hybrid of musical genres rooted in clear classical lines, forming a style uniquely her own.

ALL STAR BAND MEMBERS

MonoNeon (Dywane Thomas Jr.), is an American bassist, experimental musician and songwriter. He is known for his presence on YouTube playing bass guitar and for being one of the last people to work with Prince. It was his eclectic artistry on the bass that first caught Prince's attention. Mono and Prince performed a number of concerts at Paisley Park, and also recorded and release the track, "RUFF ENUFF." MonoNeon has also become known for his speech to music multitracking videos and compositions.

Daru Jones is one of the most respected drummers of his generation. He is a two-time Grammy Award-Winning musician for his work on "Lazaretto" (Jack White) and on "Testimony" (Gloria Gaynor). He has toured with an extensive list of musicians and has also appeared on The David Letterman Show, The Colbert Report and Saturday Night Live

Vernon Reid, guitarist and composer, was the founder and primary songwriter of the rock band Living Colour. Reid sits comfortably within Rolling Stone magazine's list of the 100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time.

The theorem of turntablist as musician has been long proven by DJ Logic, whom with jazz as his foundation has been an innovator by crossing genres and mixing his sound across the map. As one of the world's most accomplished turntablist's, DJ Logic is widely credited for introducing jazz into the hip-hop and jam band realms.

All residency stays and shows will implement COVID secure measures and physical distancing.