Mark Normand and Joe List to Host Coast to Coast Roast

Beginning May 7, the Coast to Coast Roast puts city reputations on the line in a three-week digital roast competition hosted by comedians Mark Normand and Joe List.

Armed with only wit, banter, and hometown pride, 48 rising comics pair up to wage war for their respective 24 cities across North America. Only the funniest team will rise from the ashes and be crowned the ultimate Coast to Coast Roasters.

Comedy Works has announced that Steve Gillespie and Brandt Tobler will compete for Comedy Works Denver in the Coast to Coast Roast on:

Thursday, May 7 at 8:30pm MST

Friday, May 8 at 8:30pm MST

Friday, May 15 at 8:30pm MST

Sunday, May 17 at 8:00pm MST

Advance tickets are available. Go to https://bit.ly/2Wck4m2 or Visit ComedyWorks.com





