MOULIN ROUGE!, HADESTOWN, and More Set For Denver Center for the Performing Arts' 2020/21 Broadway Season

Denver Center for the Performing Arts' Broadway & Cabaret announce the 2020/21 season subscription shows and added attractions. On the full subscription, joining the previously announced To Kill a Mockingbird, is: 1776; Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations; The Other Josh Cohen, produced by DCPA Cabaret; Tootsie; the Tony & Grammy Award-winning Hadestown; Pretty Woman: The Musical; and the highly anticipated, Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Current 2019/20 DCPA Broadway Subscribers have until April 12 to renew their subscription. Subscriptions start as low as eight payments of $59. For all available subscription packages visit denvercenter.org/Broadway. A single ticket on-sale date will be announced at a later time.

DCPA 2020/21 subscribers will have priority access to purchase tickets to added attractions on March 23. Please note that all 2020/21 Broadway and Theatre Company subscribers will get pre-sale access to DCPA Off-Center's Theater of the Mind, co-created by David Byrne and Mala Gaonkar. Details for that pre-sale will be announced at a later date.

Oct 13-25, 2020

Buell Theatre

They knew they would make history, but not what history would make of them. Fed up with living under the tyranny of British rule, John Adams attempts to persuade his fellow members of the Continental Congress to vote in favor of American independence and sign the Declaration. But how much is he willing to compromise in the pursuit of freedom? And to whom does that freedom belong? Direct from the American Repertory Theater at Harvard University, visionary director Diane Paulus reexamines a pivotal moment in American history in a re-imagining of the Tony Award®-winning musical 1776 prior to its Broadway engagement at Roundabout Theatre Company.

Oct 27-Nov 15, 2020

Buell Theatre

Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations is the electrifying, new smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and silky-smooth harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top 10 Hits with 14 reaching number one. Nominated for 12 Tony Awards®, Ain't Too Proud tells the thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal, as the group's personal and political conflicts threatened to tear them apart during a decade of civil unrest in America. The unforgettable story of this legendary quintet is set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Get Ready," "Papa Was a Rolling Stone" and so many more.

Jun 1-6, 2021

Buell Theatre

On 9/11, the world stopped. On 9/12, their stories moved us all. Broadway's Come From Away is a Best Musical winner all across North America. This New York Times Critics' Pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. Don't miss this breathtaking new musical written by Tony® nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein, and helmed by this year's Tony®-winning Best Director, Christopher Ashley. Newsweek cheers, "It takes you to a place you never want to leave!"

Jan 26-31, 2021

Buell Theatre

Winner of six 2017 Tony Awards® including Best Musical and the 2018 Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theater Album. A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. Dear Evan Hansen is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it. "One of the most remarkable shows in musical theater history," says The Washington Post. The New York Times calls Dear Evan Hansen, "a gut-punching, breathtaking knockout of a musical" and NBC News says that the musical is "an inspiring anthem resonating on Broadway and beyond." Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award® winner Steven Levenson, a score by Grammy®, Tony® and Academy Award® winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman), and direction by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (RENT, Next to Normal). The Denver Center for the Performing Arts launched the national tour in 2018.

Apr 6-18, 2021

Buell Theatre

Come see how the world could be. Welcome to Hadestown, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards® including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show by celebrated singersongwriter Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always. Hadestown intertwines two mythic tales - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - as it invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers and singers, Hadestown is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

Dec 15-20, 2020

Buell Theatre

Back by popular demand. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard...and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story - a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in the Tony and Grammy Award®-winning true-life musical phenomenon, Jersey Boys. From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, this is the musical that's just too good to be true. Featuring the legendary top ten hits: "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Walk Like A Man," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" and "December, 1963 (Oh What A Night)."

April 27-May 2, 2021

Buell Theatre

Cameron Mackintosh presents the acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, Les Misérables. Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, Les Misérables tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption - a timeless statement to the survival of the human spirit. Featuring one of the greatest scores of all time, with thrilling and beloved songs including "I Dreamed A Dream," "On My Own," "Stars," "Bring Him Home," "One Day More," "Do You Hear the People Sing" and many more, this epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history. Along with the Oscar-winning movie version, it has now been seen by more than 120 million people in 52 countries and in 22 languages around the globe. Les Misérables is undisputedly "one of the greatest musicals ever created" (Chicago Tribune) breaking box office records everywhere in its 35th year.

Jun 10-Jul 4, 2021

Buell Theatre

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular... Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Directed by Tony Award® nominee Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of truth, beauty, freedom, and - above all - love. With a book by Tony winner John Logan, music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine, and choreography by Emmy® nominee Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.

May 11-23, 2021

Buell Theatre

After an incredible run on Broadway, Audience Choice Award winner Pretty Woman: The Musical is now on tour! Pretty Woman: The Musical is brought to life by a powerhouse creative team representing the best of music, Hollywood, and Broadway. Featuring direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award® winner Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde), an original score by Grammy® winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance ("Summer of '69," "Heaven"), and a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton, Pretty Woman: The Musical will lift your spirits and light up your heart. "If you love the movie, you'll love the musical!" (BuzzFeed News).

Aug 11-Sept 12, 2021

Buell Theatre

What if you could rock out to your favorite chart-topping hits while on the Buell Stage? What if you could also have all the fun of your school reunion without seeing an ex? Reunion '69 and Reunion '85 invite you to the party of a lifetime...except it's not your life. In both of these shows, you'll meet the Reunion Committee, get a nametag and a new identity, and let the good times roll - grab a drink, watch the show, laugh with your "classmates," and dance the night away! Broadway favorite Susan Draus (Beautiful, MAMMA MIA!, The Book of Mormon) brings a rockin' live band, a hilarious host, and the incredible singers into this spectacular, immersive environment. Join us for this "seriously fun" interactive concert! R.S.V.P. 'yes' to your Reunion!

Feb 16-21, 2021

Buell Theatre

Riverdance as you've never seen it before! A powerful and stirring reinvention of this beloved favorite, celebrated the world over for its Grammy Award-winning score and the thrilling energy and passion of its Irish and international dance. Twenty-five years on, composer Bill Whelan has rerecorded his mesmerizing soundtrack while producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan have completely reimagined the ground-breaking show with innovative and spectacular lighting, projection, stage and costume designs. Immerse yourself in the extraordinary power and grace of its music and dance-beloved by fans of all ages. Fall in love with the magic of Riverdance all over again. For more than 25 years, nothing has carried the energy, the sensuality and the spectacle of Riverdance.

Dec 11-13, 2020

Buell Theatre

The beloved TV classic "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" soars off the screen and onto the stage this holiday season. Come see all of your favorite characters from the special including Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster, Clarice, Yukon Cornelius and, of course, Rudolph, as they come to life in Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical. It's an adventure that teaches us that what makes you different can be what makes you special. Don't miss this wonderful holiday tradition that speaks to the misfit in all of us. Based on the animated television special "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" and the stage production directed and conceived by Jeff Frank and First Stage. Script adaptation by Robert Penola. Arrangements and orchestrations by Timothy Splain.

Aug 5-Sept 6, 2020

Garner Galleria Theatre

Two actors reimagine the story of how Elizabeth Windsor became Queen Elizabeth II (and recreate three resplendent Netflix series) in 90 minutes of frenetic hat-passing, period accents and corgi impressions. A perfect treat for both fans of the show keenly waiting for the fourth season - and for those wondering what all the fuss is about! This new comedy comes from the pen of parodic mastermind Daniel Clarkson, co-creator of Olivier Award nominated hit shows Potted Potter and Potted Panto, and is directed by Owen Lewis, also an Olivier Award nominee for Morecambe and Wise homage Eric and Little Ern. Having been cruelly overlooked for her dream role as Queen Elizabeth in blockbuster series The Crown, budding starlet Beth brings her own take on the epic story of the Royal Family to the stage instead... with her agent Stanley coerced into playing (almost) all the other roles - from Prince Philip to Princess Margaret, and all the commoners in between.

THE OTHER Josh Cohen

Nov 14, 2020-May 9, 2021

Garner Galleria Theatre

Enter the quirky world of Josh Cohen's New York City apartment...as it is getting robbed. Thus begins the hilarious rock-and-roll romantic comedy about good guy Josh, caught in a lifelong battle with bad luck. Broke and alone, all hope seems lost - until a mysterious letter arrives that changes his life forever. Two actors play the hapless yet- warmhearted title character - one eventful year apart - in a 90-minute life-changing laugh fest that will leave you feeling better about the world. Nominated for six Drama Desk Awards and the Lortel Award for Outstanding Musical, this hilarious, endearing and hummable musical was hailed by Jesse Green of The New York Times as "a spontaneously charming musical that is just right for right now." Produced by DCPA Cabaret, The Other Josh Cohen is directed by Joel Ferrell with Music Direction by David Nehls. Auditions will be posted at a later date at denvercenter.org/about-us/careers.

Jul 13-Aug 1, 2021

The Ellie

All rise for Academy Award® winner Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork. The New York Times Critic's Pick To Kill a Mockingbird is "the most successful American play in Broadway history. It has not played to a single empty seat" ("60 Minutes"). Rolling Stone gives it five stars, calling it "an emotionally shattering landmark production of an American classic," and New York Magazine calls it "a real phenomenon. Majestic and incandescent, it's filled with breath and nuance and soul." With direction by Tony Award® winner Bartlett Sher, To Kill a Mockingbird - "the greatest novel of all time" (Chicago Tribune) - has quickly become "one of the greatest plays in history" (NPR).

Mar 2-14, 2021

Buell Theatre

Call it "musical comedy heaven" (Rolling Stone). Call it "the most uproarious new musical in years!" (The Hollywood Reporter). Call it Tootsie! This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. Featuring a hilarious Tony®-winning book by Robert Horn and an outrageously clever score by 2018 Tony-winner David Yazbek (The Band's Visit, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), this New York Times Critic's Pick is "a joyful delight" (The Washington Post) that's "so packed with punchlines, it should be called a jokebox musical!" (Bloomberg). "In these turbulent times, when the world seems out of balance, we need a place to let the good times roll," raves Rolling Stone. "Tootsie is it!"





Related Articles Shows View More Denver Stories

More Hot Stories For You