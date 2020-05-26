Loveland Opera Theatre Announces Virtual Performances For the Remainder of 2020

The Loveland Opera Theatre has announced plans for a virtual 2020 season, including a new addition to its online concert series.

On June 20, the company will present a free concert featuring Phoenix Gayles and Schyler Vargas, which will premiere on YouTube at 3 p.m. The performance will be followed by a talkback on Zoom at 4:30 p.m.

In addition, the company has announced a performance of "Rodgers and Hammerstein Jubilee" which will be livestreamed from the Rialto Theater on October 24 at 7 p.m. The performance will include soloists Emily Morris, Anna Piper, Dana Kinney, Caitlin Moore, Nathan Snyder and Vargas, along with the Loveland Opera Theatre Chorus.

Loveland has announced the postponement of its productions of "LOT Take Broadway" and "Brigadoon." The former will be presented in August 2021, and the latter is set for October 2021.

