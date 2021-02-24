Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Littleton's Town Hall Arts Center Presents YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

The beloved “Peanuts” comic comes to life in this classical musical.

Feb. 24, 2021  
You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown is coming to Littleton's Town Hall Arts Center. The beloved "Peanuts" comic comes to life in this classical musical.

Bossy Lucy is hopelessly in love with piano prodigy Schroeder, who does not give her the time of day. Perfectionist Sally is still mocking blanket-toting Linus. Snoopy is in the doghouse and Charlie Brown is in rare form.

The brief vignettes span a few months from Valentine's Day to Beethoven Day, from wild optimism to despair. Charlie Brown and the entire Peanuts gang explore life's great questions as they play baseball, struggle with homework, sing songs, swoon over their crushes, and celebrate the joy of friendship.

This is the first performance at the reopen Town Hall Arts Center, with new safety protocols and precautions in place. Performances will run March 19 - April 18, 2021.

Learn more at https://townhallartscenter.org/shows-events/2020-2021-season/youre-a-good-man-charlie-brown/


