Lil Sasquatch & Francis Ellis (Barstool Sports) to Perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square

Performances will take place February 8 - 10.

By: Jan. 31, 2024

Lil Sasquatch and Francis Ellis will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square:

Thursday, February 8 / 7:30 PM / $25.00 - $35.00

Friday, February 9 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $25.00 - $35.00

Saturday, February 10 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $25.00 - $35.00

Lil Sasquatch is a stand-up comedian and host of Son of a Boy Dad and The Yak podcasts on Barstool Sports. Originally from outside Boston, he currently resides in Manhattan – yet – is a Buffalo Bills fan. Wouldn't worry about that last part...

Francis is a comedian, actor, and writer/content creator for Barstool Sports. Francis is considered heroic for monitoring Alternate Side Parking in New York City as well as preventing people from cutting using the shoulder in heavy traffic.

Advance tickets available. Visit Click Here

Michele ‘Mel' Gibson
Publicist
Comedy Works 1226 15th Street Denver, CO 80202
Comedy Works South 5345 South Landmark Place Greenwood Village, CO 80111
cell 303.808.7625
mel@comedyworks.com l http://www.comedyworks.com

Recommended For You