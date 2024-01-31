Lil Sasquatch & Francis Ellis (Barstool Sports) to Perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square

Lil Sasquatch and Francis Ellis will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square:

Thursday, February 8 / 7:30 PM / $25.00 - $35.00

Friday, February 9 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $25.00 - $35.00

Saturday, February 10 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $25.00 - $35.00

Lil Sasquatch is a stand-up comedian and host of Son of a Boy Dad and The Yak podcasts on Barstool Sports. Originally from outside Boston, he currently resides in Manhattan – yet – is a Buffalo Bills fan. Wouldn't worry about that last part...

Francis is a comedian, actor, and writer/content creator for Barstool Sports. Francis is considered heroic for monitoring Alternate Side Parking in New York City as well as preventing people from cutting using the shoulder in heavy traffic.

