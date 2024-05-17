Rocky Mountain Rep Reveals 2024 Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre has announced the company for their 2024 season! This summer the theatre opens with Kinky Boots May 31st, followed by The Music Man June 14th, and Come From Away June 29th. The fall show, opening August 30th, is I Left My Heart: A Salute to the Music of Tony Bennett.

The professional company, chosen from over 1200 auditions across the country, includes Derek Atwater, Todd Aulwurm, Sophia Campagna, John Harmon Cooper, Margot Frank, Ben Friesen, Matt Frye, Hannah Katz, Josh Kellman, Kiana Ledin, Mitchell Lewis, Kelly Maur, Megan Opalinski, Esteban Ortiz-Villacorta, Stanislav Przedlacki, Sabrina Reed, Ty Schirmer, Jennifer Smith, Albert Sterner, Tyler Symone, Isaiah Tucker, Luiza Vitucci, and Nik Vlachos.

Back for another season as music director is Michael Querio; directing Kinky Boots and Come From Away is Jeff Duke; directing The Music Man is Sally Scott; associate music director is Michael Jordan; choreographing Kinky Boots is Stephanie Hansen; choreographing The Music Man is Megan Bliss; choreographing Come From Away is Jennifer Lupp; costume designing Kinky Boots and The Music Man is Mary Nye Bennett; and costume designing Come From Away are Jeff Duke and Jennifer Lupp.

Other returning professional production staff include Amy Radebaugh and Kyle M. Dill as stage managers, Joshua J. Allen as production manager, Ethan Newman as lighting designer, Cody Tellis Rutledge as scenic designer, Sarah D. Speck as sound designer, and DJ Pike as projections designer in Come From Away.

It takes a lot of people to make Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre come alive! For a complete list of company members - including musicians, additional production staff, guest artists, and administrative staff - please go to the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre website.

