Lakewood Cultural Center and Performance Now Theatre Company Present THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

The Lakewood Cultural Center and Performance Now Theatre Company co-present "The Drowsy Chaperone" from March 20 through April 5 at the Lakewood Cultural Center. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $20 and are available at 303-987-7845, Lakewood.org/LCCPresents or the Lakewood Cultural Center Box Office, 470 S. Allison Parkway (Wadsworth and West Alameda Avenue).

When a die-hard theater fan plays his favorite cast album, the characters come to life in this hilarious musical farce. Winner of five Tony Awards, including Best Book and Best Original Score, "The Drowsy Chaperone" is a loving send-up of the Jazz Age musical, featuring one show-stopping song and dance number after another.

With the houselights down, a man in a chair appears on stage and puts on his favorite record: the cast recording of a fictitious 1928 musical. The recording comes to life, and "The Drowsy Chaperone" begins as the man in the chair looks on. Mix in two lovers on the eve of their wedding, a bumbling best man, a desperate theater producer, a not-so-bright hostess, two gangsters posing as pastry chefs, a misguided Don Juan and an intoxicated chaperone, and you have the ingredients for an evening of madcap delight. Hailed as "the perfect Broadway musical" by New York Magazine, "The Drowsy Chaperone" is a masterful meta-musical, poking fun at all the tropes that characterize the musical theater genre.

The cast includes Bernie Cardell as Man in Chair, Nancy Begley as The Drowsy Chaperone, Emma Maxfield as Janet Van De Graaff, Andy Sievers as Robert Martin, Seth Caikowski as Adolpho, Jennifer Burnett as Mrs. Tottendale, Brian Trampler as Underling, Alan Rubin as Mr. Feldzieg, Adrianne Hampton as Kitty, Andrew Bates as George, Kris Graves and Tim Campbell as Gangsters 1 & 2 and Brekken Baker as Trix. The ensemble includes Lindsay Blackman, Samantha Burley, Court Clark, Rebecca Dean, Gennifer Grahnquist, Abby Herron, Riley Homes, James Martin, Justin Milner, Jessica Strong, Aaron Szindler and Will Treat.

"The Drowsy Chaperone" is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. MTIShows.com

The Lakewood Cultural Center Presents 2019-2020 season is generously supported by the SCFD, a unique funding source serving hundreds of metro Denver arts, culture and scientific organizations; Colorado Creative Industries; and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Performance Now Theatre Company was founded to provide professional quality family entertainment by attracting the finest talent in acting, music and theater production from across the metro Denver area while providing training opportunities for young actors. More information is available at PerformanceNow.org. Along with a grant from the SCFD, Performance Now is also supported by Little Theatre Culture Center and 5280 Magazine.





