The Lakewood Cultural Center and Performance Now Theatre Company present Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Carousel" with shows running March 17 through April 2. This classic music theater production is a brilliant tale of the power of love with a book of songs that have stood the test of time.

The story of "Carousel" revolves around Billy Bigelow, a swaggering, carefree carnival barker who falls in love with and marries the sweet but naïve Julie Jordan. Their lives take a tragic turn, and Billy is given one chance to make things right. Richard Rodgers referred to "Carousel" as the favorite of his musicals with a score "more satisfying than any I've ever written." "If I Loved You" and "You'll Never Walk Alone" underpin this stunning tale of hope, redemption and the power of love.

Performance Now Theatre Company offers professional, affordable entertainment and attracts the finest local talent. The cast for this show includes Monica Slabach as Julie Jordan, Jeremy Rill as Billy Bigelow, Carolyn Lohr as Carrie Pipperidge, Lars Pierce as Enoch Snow, Liz Brooks as Nettie Fowler, Bill Diggle as Jigger Craigin, and Jennifer Burnett as Mrs. Mullin. The production team includes Director and Choreographer Kelly Van Oosbree, Music Director Heather Iris Holt and Costumer Caitlyn Clark. The set design is by Andrew Bates, props by Kelly Mann, and lighting design is by Sean Mallory.

Performances of "Carousel" are offered on Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. with matinees on Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased at 303-987-7845, Lakewood.org/LCCPresents or the Lakewood Cultural Center Box Office, 470 S. Allison Parkway (Wadsworth and West Alameda Avenue).

The Lakewood Cultural Center Presents 2022-2023 season is generously supported by the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD), Colorado Creative Industries (CCI) and the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA).

"Carousel" is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization.