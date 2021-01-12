LGBTQ+ Online Short Play Series Kicks Off 2021 Season

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Almost Adults Productions ongoing LGBTQ+ Online Short Play Reading Series kicks off the first program for the season on Sunday, January 31stat 3:30 PM MT.

Almost Adults, an inclusive local theatre company has been providing creative opportunities for both beginning and seasoned writers, actors, directors, producers, crew members, and local non-profits since 2015. Once a month on Zoom Almost Adults has been presenting a series of LGBTQ+ short play reading programs bringing together talent from all over the world.

These events will be live-streamed on the Almost Adults Facebook page which can be found by searching @almostadultstheatre or by emailing writingcoachsf@gmail.com to access the Zoom link. This will be a 90-minute event to include a talkback after the readings. Program info is as follows:

Canonized by Parker Goodreau (Salem, MA)

Directed by Matthew Cogswell (Clinton, MA) with Carmen Gallegos (Santa Fe, NM), Emma Hunter (Santa Fe, NM) and Brewer Daniels (FL).

Two students at St. Dymphna's Catholic Academy for Girls clash with their new English teacher over the lack of women in his curriculum.

All About Steve by James Masten (New York, NY), Directed by Bill Koch (New York, NY) with Aaron Leventman (Santa Fe, NM) Carolyn Wickwire (Albuquerque, NM), and Tony Melson (New York, NY).

Mark rushes to his elderly mother's apartment, convinced she's had a stroke, but what he discovers is far worse: She's found a young man to replace him.

Fathers Playing Catch with Sons by Marty Madden (Santa Fe, NM) directed by Tony Tambasco (New York, NY) with BJ Stokey (Santa Fe, NM), Doug Brandt (Albuquerque, NM), and Kyle Merker (New York, NY).

A contentious political climate exacerbates the difficulties of a gay son saying goodbye to his conservative father.

Parking Lot Christian by Bill Crouch (New York, NY)

Directed by Cedric Hill (NJ) with Tulsi McDaniels (New York), Tony Melson (New York) and Veletta Marshall (Santa Monica, CA).

Gilbert Bennett revealed his HIV status to the world on social media on World AIDS Day and no one's seen him since. When Gilbert's sister Cynthia finally shows up a year later, to say her goodbyes to a brother she assumes is missing or dead. But is Gilbert really gone for good?