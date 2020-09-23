Kessel Run to Perform at The Boulder Theater

The performance will take place Sunday, December 6, 2020.

Kessel Run is an Instrumental Exploratory Rock band that was formed in Boulder, Colorado in 2016. Fusing elements of Rock, Jazz Fusion, and Progressive music over a funky backbeat, Kessel Run delivers a high-energy concert experience that has something for everyone. The intricacy and digestibility of their material is matched only by their tastefulness and on-stage delivery. Their heavy use of improvisation constantly breathes new life into their arrangements, while consistently keeping their listeners guessing.

Being an Instrumental band, they have pushed themselves to take pride in writing catchy melodies & hooks that help the material speak for itself with a voice that can charm any listener.

Now, soaring into their fifth year with furious momentum, the Denver-based quintet has completed successful Southwest & Midwest regional tours, and has presented memorable performances in historic venues such as Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom & The Bluebird Theater in Denver, The Boulder Theater & the Fox Theatre in Boulder, Planet Bluegrass in Lyons, and The Belly Up in Aspen. They have shared stages with the likes of the String Cheese Incident, Yonder Mountain String Band, Ghost-Note, Aqueous, Butcher Brown, the Motet, Karl Denson's Tiny Universe, The Werks, and Here Come the Mummies.

With the recent release of their debut "Kessel Run EP" in 2019, and a long list of exciting appearances in the Rocky Mountains and across the country throughout the year, 2020 promises to be a whirlwind of excitement for Kessel Run and their fans.

AN EVENING WITH KESSEL RUN

BOULDER THEATER

Sunday, December 6, 2020

Doors: 7:00 pm | Show: 8:00 pm

Tickets on sale at now HERE

$50 Seated Reserved Tickets plus applicable service fees

21+ Event

