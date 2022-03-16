Josh Johnson Comes to Comedy Works South, March 25 - 27

Comedy Works has announces that Josh Johnson will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark, March 25 - 27.

Josh Johnson is currently a writer on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and is a former writer and performer on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where he made his late-night debut.

As a stand-up, Johnson was named Comedy Central's "Comic to Watch" in 2015, a "New Face" at the Just for Laughs comedy festival in 2016 and 'New York's Funniest' in 2018. He was named as one of Variety's 'Comics To Watch' in 2021. His story Catfishing the KKK has amassed over 10 million views on YouTube and he is Comedy Central's 'most watched comedian ever'. In 2017, Comedy Central released his half-hour special Comedy Central Stand Up Presents, Josh Johnson and his album I Like You on Comedy Central Records. In 2018 his quarter hour special, as part of The Comedy Lineup, was released on Netflix.

Johnson's other credits include CONAN, @Midnight, Kevin Hart's Hart of The City, The New Negroes with Baron Vaughn & Open Mike Eagle, and This Week at The Comedy Cellar. Josh released his short form series 'GENIES', co-created with Luke Mones, last year.

He tours the country with Trevor Noah and his first hour special #(HASHTAG) premiered on Comedy Central and Paramount Plus in the summer of 2021. The critically acclaimed special, executive produced by Noah, was named one of the best specials of 2021 by Vulture magazine and The NY Times. His self-released comedy and music mixtape album Elusive, debuted June 2021.

His podcast The Josh Johnson Show releases weekly.

Learn more at http://www.comedyworks.com