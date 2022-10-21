Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Joe Zimmerman Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square, October 27 - 29 Plus Live Recordings

Joe Zimmerman brings insightful observations and a curiosity to the stage that achieves a level of joy rarely accomplished.

Register for Denver News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 21, 2022  

Joe Zimmerman Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square, October 27 - 29 Plus Live Recordings

Comedy Works has announced that Joe Zimmerman will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square.

Known for his inventive writing and playful persona, Joe Zimmerman brings insightful observations and a curiosity to the stage that achieves a level of joy rarely accomplished. His jokes are first and foremost on himself, while also touching on pop culture, relationships, history, nature, and pop-science.

A regular at New York city's iconic Comedy Cellar, Joe began his comedy career after graduating from Davidson College. His television appearances include The Late Late Show with James Corden, John Oliver's New York Comedy Central Show, The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Conan, Last Comic Standing, and his own Comedy Central Half Hour.

His debut album Smiling at Wolves reached number one on the iTunes comedy charts and his second, Innocence is a favorite on SiriusXM and Pandora. Joe also hosts his own podcast, A Great Listening Experience, which details his questionable attempts to attain infinite knowledge and power. He is a humor writer, having published in The New Yorker, and New York Times.

Advance tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com.



Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards
submissions close in



More Hot Stories For You


Vintage Theatre Presents the Regional Premiere of DOT Next MonthVintage Theatre Presents the Regional Premiere of DOT Next Month
October 21, 2022

Vintage Theatre presents the Regional Premiere of “DOT,” November 11 through December 18 at 1468 Dayton St. in Aurora.  Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2:30 p.m. and Monday, November 21 at 7:30 p.m.
Photos: First Look at The Acting Company's THE THREE MUSKETEERS National TourPhotos: First Look at The Acting Company's THE THREE MUSKETEERS National Tour
October 20, 2022

The Acting Company’s  national tour of The Three Musketeers launched in New York City in repertory with Romeo and Juliet and playing over 27 engagements in 16 states. Check out photos here!
David Byrne Creates Custom Lenticular Art and New Music in Support of THEATER OF THE MIND World PremiereDavid Byrne Creates Custom Lenticular Art and New Music in Support of THEATER OF THE MIND World Premiere
October 20, 2022

In conjunction with the premiere of the immersive production Theater of the Mind, co-created by creator of the Broadway hit American Utopia, David Byrne, and writer Mala Gaonkar, Byrne has created a series of seven lenticular artwork images in five editions and a short piece of new music to coincide with the production.
Denver Arts & Venues Requests Qualifications For Four New Denver Public Art ProjectsDenver Arts & Venues Requests Qualifications For Four New Denver Public Art Projects
October 20, 2022

Denver Arts & Venues is now accepting qualifications for four new Denver Public Art projects: City Park – Nature Play, Ruby Hill Park, Fairfax Park and Sloan's Lake Park.
Maria Bamford Comes to Comedy Works Landmark This WeekMaria Bamford Comes to Comedy Works Landmark This Week
October 19, 2022

Maria Bamford is revered for her deeply personal and experimental comedy about mental illness. She starred in the surreal, semi-autobiographical Netflix comedy series Lady Dynamite, about a comedian who suffers a nervous breakdown.  