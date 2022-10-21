Joe Zimmerman Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square, October 27 - 29 Plus Live Recordings

Comedy Works has announced that Joe Zimmerman will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square.

Known for his inventive writing and playful persona, Joe Zimmerman brings insightful observations and a curiosity to the stage that achieves a level of joy rarely accomplished. His jokes are first and foremost on himself, while also touching on pop culture, relationships, history, nature, and pop-science.

A regular at New York city's iconic Comedy Cellar, Joe began his comedy career after graduating from Davidson College. His television appearances include The Late Late Show with James Corden, John Oliver's New York Comedy Central Show, The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Conan, Last Comic Standing, and his own Comedy Central Half Hour.

His debut album Smiling at Wolves reached number one on the iTunes comedy charts and his second, Innocence is a favorite on SiriusXM and Pandora. Joe also hosts his own podcast, A Great Listening Experience, which details his questionable attempts to attain infinite knowledge and power. He is a humor writer, having published in The New Yorker, and New York Times.

Advance tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com.