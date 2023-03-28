Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

 JOE DOMBROWSKI Comes to Comedy Works South at the Landmark

Performances are March 31 & April 1.

Mar. 28, 2023  
JOE DOMBROWSKI comes to Comedy Works South at the Landmark March 31 & April 1.

Joe Dombrowski (aka Mr. D) took the world by storm in 2017 with a viral April Fools' Day spelling test prank that landed him multiple appearances on The Ellen Degeneres Show.

Don't get it twisted though! It takes at least 20 years to be an overnight sensation! Joe has been doing stand-up comedy since he was eight years old in his third grade talent show. He's never stopped! Since Joe's rise to fame, he has been traveling the globe with his stand-up comedy which often highlights his crazy life as an elementary teacher.

When he's not getting creative on screens and stages, Joe spends his time in Seattle, Washington producing his podcast, Social Studies where he recaps absolutely insane stories from fans all over the world. See more of Joe on many forms of social media using the handle @mrdtimes3 or catch him live at one of his shows!

Performance Schedule:

Friday, March 31 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $30.00

Saturday, April 1 / 7:15 & 9:45 PM / $30.00

Advance tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com

Enjoy preferred seating when you dine at Lucy Restaurant.

For reservations visit LucyRestaurant.com/reservations




Comedian Jimmy Carr Comes To Paramount Theatre, December 13 Photo
Comedian Jimmy Carr Comes To Paramount Theatre, December 13
Today one of the biggest-selling global comedians Jimmy Carr announced new U.S. dates on his stand-up comedy tour Terribly Funny. Jimmy will bring his tour to Denver, CO at Paramount Theatre on Wednesday, December 13 at 7PM for one night only presented by Comedy Works Entertainment in association with Chambers Touring. 
Ben Schwartz & Friends Come To Paramount Theatre, June 17 Photo
Ben Schwartz & Friends Come To Paramount Theatre, June 17
Comedy Works Entertainment presents the long-form improv of BEN SCHWARTZ & FRIENDS at Paramount Theatre in Denver, CO on Saturday, June 17th at 7:00pm.
Denver Arts & Venues Requests Qualifications For A New Public Art Project At Denver Co Photo
Denver Arts & Venues Requests Qualifications For A New Public Art Project At Denver County Jail Visitors' Room
Denver Arts & Venues is now accepting qualifications for a new Public Art Project for the Denver County Jail visitors' room.
Kevin Nealon Comes to the Stanley Hotel in May Photo
Kevin Nealon Comes to the Stanley Hotel in May
Comedy Works Entertainment and Stanley Live present KEVIN NEALON coming to The Stanley Hotel Concert Hall in Estes Park, CO on Friday, May 26, 2023. Due to demand, a second show has been added at 9:15pm.

