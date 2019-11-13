Iliza Will Come to the Bellco Theatre

Iliza is bringing The Forever Tour to Bellco Theatre in Denver on Friday, March 13th, 2020 at 7:30PM. A fan presale begins Wednesday, November 13th at 10am local for Iliza's followers, and tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, November 15th at 10am local. Tickets range from $35.00 - $65.00 (plus applicable service fees) online at AXS.com or charge by phone at 888-929-7849. For tickets and VIP upgrades, please visit iliza.com/tour.

About Iliza: Iliza is one of today's leading comedians with a fan base who show their loyalty by creating their own Iliza inspired swag to wear to her shows. Her 5th Netflix stand up special UnVeiled premieres November 19, 2019 and delves into her journey of getting married. Her past specials include War Paint, Freezing Hot, and Confirmed Kills. Her most recent special, 2018's Elder Millennial, was the subject of her Fan-U-Mentary Iliza Shlesinger: Over & Over and gives fans an inside look into what goes in to making a stand up special. On the acting front, she'll next be seen co-starring opposite Mark Wahlberg in the movie Wonderland, directed by Peter Berg, and is currently in production on The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show. Both will premiere on Netflix in 2020.

Her first book Girl Logic: The Genius and the Absurdity (Hachette Book Group), is a subversively funny collection of essays and observations on a confident woman's approach to friendship, singlehood, and relationships. Her new podcast AIA: Ask Iliza Anything offers up her unique perspective to listeners, answering their questions on virtually any topic. Iliza recently launched "Christmas Mouth," a limited-edition fragrance she created for her fans and named after her recently departed dog Blanche. It's currently available for purchase at iliza.com with a $1 of every bottle sold between now and Cyber Monday (December 2, 2019) will be donated to benefit Best Friends Animal Society.





