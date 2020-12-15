Go Home For The Holidays with Naughty & Nice Virtual Shows at Comedy Works

As we enter this holiday season together - thankful for the many wonderful things in our lives and looking forward to a bright New Year, the goal at Comedy Works is to keep the laughter alive.

The holidays look a little different this year... 2020 UGH! Since you are stuck at home, Comedy Works wanted to bring some laughter to your living room.

Choose between the NAUGHTY or NICE Show. These Virtual Events are prerecorded from Comedy Works South stage with a multi-camera shoot designed to make you feel like you are actually there!

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS NAUGHTY SHOW

NOTE: Dirty "R" rated show

Beware this holiday showcase is not for the whole family. A group of Comedy Works best national & local headliners will be performing their naughtiest set, rated R to X which is no holds barred, as raunchy and dirty as they choose.

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS NICE SHOW

This holiday showcase is good for the whole family. A group of Comedy Works best national & local headliners will be performing their nicest set, which is rated G to PG-13, Family friendly with no cursing or vulgarity.

Available December 24 - 31, 2020 at comedyworks.com Each date is the same show. Choose the date that works best for you. The show will be viewable from 10 am (show date purchased) until 10 pm the following day.