Gianmarco Soresi to Present THE MISERY LOVES TOUR at Paramount Theatre

NEW! Colorado Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Colorado & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Comedy Works Entertainment will present GIANMARCO SORESI: THE MISERY LOVES TOUR coming to the Paramount Theatre in Denver, CO on Friday, April 9, 2027 at 7:00pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 16 at 10:00am.

ABOUT GIANMARCO SORESI:

Gianmarco Soresi is a New York-based stand-up comedian, actor, and creator known for his sharp societal observation and spry, energetic stage presence. Gianmarco effortlessly commands a room with his animated style, blending upbeat candor with dark comedic beats — which has garnered him critical acclaim from The NY Times, Vulture, Deadline, NPR, The Atlantic and a fanbase of millions across social media. He is a global touring act performing to sold out audiences across the world. He’s performed stand-up on The Tonight Show, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Comedy Central, Don’t Tell, The Real Housewives of New York, and was selected as a JFL New Face in 2022. He was also featured on Netflix’s recent multi-comic stand-up series “Verified Stand-Up” which released on the platform in November 2023. Gianmarco has also acted in Billy Crystal's Here Today, Netflix’s Bonding, Hustlers, The Last OG, and is the host of the popular podcast “The Downside with Gianmarco Soresi.”

In September he released his debut special Thief of Joy on his YouTube channel and it became an instant smash hit, with over 3M views, in the first 2 months! Jason Zinoman at the New York Times called it "superb." It’s "the best debut special of 2025" according to the NYPost and it’s clear on his debut that he is as Vulture says “effusive and expressive, a chatterbox of ideas.” Yahoo News says that in Thief of Joy, he “attacks every moment with infectious energy and charisma” and they are correct that “we're just finally happy we have a longer format to watch.”

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 19 Days 07 Hrs 06 Min 51 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Colorado Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming