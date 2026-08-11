TWILIGHT Stars Ashley Greene and Kellan Lutz to Reunite for Screening at Paramount Theatre

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Ashley Greene and Kellan Lutz will take part in a live conversation following a screening of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 at the Paramount Theatre in Denver.

The evening begins with a full screening of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2, the finale that brought the worldwide phenomenon to its conclusion. After the film, Ashley Greene (Alice Cullen) and Kellan Lutz (Emmett Cullen) take the stage for an intimate live conversation, sharing behind-the-scenes stories from the set, reflecting on their favorite memories with the cast, and revealing what it was like bringing the Cullen family to life. Ashley and Kellan will answer audience questions, reflecting on their experiences filming the saga, their favorite memories with the cast, and the lasting impact the Twilight saga continues to have on fans around the world.

For those looking for an extra-special experience, a limited number of VIP tickets will be available. VIP guests will receive an exclusive post-show photo opportunity with both Ashley Greene and Kellan Lutz—a rare chance to capture a once-in-a-lifetime keepsake with two stars of the Twilight saga.

About Ashley Greene

Her recent film work also includes the psychological thriller Some Other Woman, which premiered at the Mammoth Film Festival, Blackjack: The Jackie Ryan Story opposite Greg Finley and David Arquette, and the thriller Aftermath with Shawn Ashmore. She appeared in the Oscar-nominated Bombshell for Lionsgate and Annapurna, sharing the screen with Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, and Margot Robbie.

On television, Greene had a recurring role in the dance drama Step Up: High Water for YouTube Red, with its Season 2 premiere setting viewership records for the platform.

Ashley Greene is internationally recognized for her iconic role as Alice Cullen in the Twilight franchise, which grossed over $2 billion worldwide and launched her into global stardom.

About Kellan Lutz

Kellan Lutz can be seen in Dick Wolf and CBS', FBI MOST WANTED. Before that, he could be seen opposite Tariji Henson in Paramount's WHAT MEN WANT for director Adam Shankman. He also appears alongside John Travolta in SPEED KILLS, based on the true story of Ben Aronoff. Last year, he shot Neil Blamkamp's top secret film, LIMA. In 2015-16 Kellan starred in three features; EXTRACTION for Lionsgate opposite Bruce Willis, the futuristic Sci-Fi Alien movie SFV1 for director, Shane Abess, and the lead in the $25 million dollar, super-natural thriller, GUARDIAN OF THE TOMB, opposite Kelsey Grammer and Chinese's biggest female star, Li Bing Bing.

In 2014 he starred in EXPENDABLES 3 opposite Harrison Ford, Mel Gibson, Jason Statham and, of course, Sylvester Stallone. Same year he also starred as the title character of Renny Harlin's LEGEND OF HERCULES for Lionsgate. He also starred as the title character of TARZAN in Constantine's $50 million dollar animated/motion capture feature film. In TV he has worked as a regular for HBO twice, opposite Lisa Kudrow & Alex Skarsgard. Kellan rose to international fame for his role as “Emmett Cullen” in the juggernaut franchise, TWILIGHT.

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