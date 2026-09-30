Michelle Wolf to Perform BEST JOB IN THE WORLD at Paramount Theatre

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Comedy Works Entertainment will present MICHELLE WOLF: BEST JOB IN THE WORLD coming to the Paramount Theatre in Denver, CO on Saturday, April 17, 2027 at 7:00pm.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 2nd at 10:00am at ParamountDenver.com.

A brand-new stand-up show from the chaotic mind of a mother of two who is typing this with one hand because the other is always holding someone or something.

Michelle Wolf is on tour with a hilarious deconstruction of society, gender roles and testicles. Metaphorically. For the love of God, metaphorically. You’ll learn, you’ll laugh and you’ll find out what is actually the best job in the world.

Wolf has released four stand-up specials across Netflix and HBO to critical acclaim, including a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special. She is also known for her appearances on The Daily Show (Comedy Central), The Break with Michelle Wolf (Netflix), and making international headlines as the much-buzzed-about headliner of the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 31 Days 18 Hrs 24 Min 17 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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