Michelle Wolf to Perform BEST JOB IN THE WORLD at Paramount Theatre
The Emmy-nominated comedian brings her new material to the Paramount Theatre in Denver.
Comedy Works Entertainment will present MICHELLE WOLF: BEST JOB IN THE WORLD coming to the Paramount Theatre in Denver, CO on Saturday, April 17, 2027 at 7:00pm.
Tickets go on sale Friday, October 2nd at 10:00am at ParamountDenver.com.
A brand-new stand-up show from the chaotic mind of a mother of two who is typing this with one hand because the other is always holding someone or something.
Michelle Wolf is on tour with a hilarious deconstruction of society, gender roles and testicles. Metaphorically. For the love of God, metaphorically. You’ll learn, you’ll laugh and you’ll find out what is actually the best job in the world.
Wolf has released four stand-up specials across Netflix and HBO to critical acclaim, including a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special. She is also known for her appearances on The Daily Show (Comedy Central), The Break with Michelle Wolf (Netflix), and making international headlines as the much-buzzed-about headliner of the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Dinner.
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