Gary Gulman Comes to Comedy Works South This Week

With over 25 years in comedy, Gary Gulman has established himself as an eminent performer and peerless writer. His most recent standup special for HBO, The Great Depresh, is a universally acclaimed, tour de force look at mental illness, equal parts hilarious and inspiring.

A product of Boston, Gulman has been a scholarship college football player, an accountant, and a high school teacher. He has made countless television appearances as both a comedian and an actor.

He is currently writing a memoir for Flatiron Books, tentatively titled K Through 12.

Comedy Works is pleased to announce that Gary Gulman will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark:

Thursday, November 4 / 7:30 PM / $25.00

Friday, November 5 / 7:15 PM / $30.00

Saturday, November 6 / 7:15 & 9:45 PM / $30.00

Advance tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com.