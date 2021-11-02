Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Gary Gulman Comes to Comedy Works South This Week

Performances run November 4-6.

Nov. 2, 2021  

With over 25 years in comedy, Gary Gulman has established himself as an eminent performer and peerless writer. His most recent standup special for HBO, The Great Depresh, is a universally acclaimed, tour de force look at mental illness, equal parts hilarious and inspiring.

A product of Boston, Gulman has been a scholarship college football player, an accountant, and a high school teacher. He has made countless television appearances as both a comedian and an actor.

He is currently writing a memoir for Flatiron Books, tentatively titled K Through 12.

Comedy Works is pleased to announce that Gary Gulman will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark:

Thursday, November 4 / 7:30 PM / $25.00

Friday, November 5 / 7:15 PM / $30.00

Saturday, November 6 / 7:15 & 9:45 PM / $30.00

Advance tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com. Enjoy preferred seating when you dine at Lucy Restaurant. For reservations visit LucyRestaurant.com/reservations


