Full Cast & Creative Team Set for THE SUFFRAGETTE'S MURDER at Denver Center Theatre Company

The Denver Center Theatre Company has revealed the full casting and creative team for the world premiere production of The Suffragette’s Murder by Sandy Rustin (Clue, Broadway’s The Cottage). The Suffragette’s Murder will begin performances in the Kilstrom Theatre on February 7, 2025.

One of the most produced playwrights in American theatre, Sandy Rustin, had audiences raving at the Denver Center Theatre Company’s 2023 Colorado New Play Summit (CNPS) with their world premiere production The Suffragette’s Murder. Sandy’s success keeps on rising with her play The Cottage directed by Jason Alexander recently debuting on Broadway and her popular adaptation Clue launching a new tour in 2024.

“The Suffragette’s Murder was an immediate favorite of audiences at the 2023 Colorado New Play Summit, and I am thrilled that we have the opportunity to work with Sandy on this production that is engaging and topical,” said Artistic Director Chris Coleman. “The Suffragette’s Murder is a hilarious farcical who-done-it that becomes an examination of the early women’s suffrage movements”

For information on The Suffragette’s Murder, visit denvercenter.org. As the DCPA works to modernize the use of technology to better serve patrons, all DCPA ticketing (online, phones and in-person) will be unavailable the week of January 6.

The Suffragette’s Murder will feature Megan Hill (The Ants, Geffen Playhouse) as Mrs. Alma Mayhew, Gareth Saxe (Hotter Than Egypt, DCPA) as Mr. Archibald Orton, Matthew Boston (The Lehman Trilogy, DCPA) as Mr. Albert Mayhew, Rowan Vickers (TINA: The Tina Turner Musical, First National Tour) as Mr. Leopold Albright, Linda Mugleston (Sweeney Todd, DCPA) as Mrs. Miriam Adams, Annie Abramczyk (falcon girls, Yale Repertory Theatre) as Miss Mabel Adams, Curtis Wiley (Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations, Broadway) as Mr. Tennyson Jennings, Kevin Isola (Brooklyn Boy, Broadway) as Constable, Diana Dresser (Anna Karenina, DCPA) as Mrs. Alma Mayhew/Mrs. Miriam Adams Understudy, Mike Peebler ("Yellowstone” on Paramount) as Mr. Archibald Orton/Mr. Leopold Albright/Constable Understudy, E. Clayton Cornelius (Ain’t Too Proud, National Tour) as Mr. Tennyson Jennings Understudy, and Chloe McLeod (A Christmas Carol, DCPA) as Mrs. Miriam Adams/Miss Mabel Adams Understudy.

The Suffragette’s Murder will be directed by Margot Bordelon (The Lehman Trilogy, DCPA) with scenic design by Reid Thompson (The Lehman Trilogy, DCPA), costume design by Beth Goldenberg (Data Arena Stage), lighting design by Marika Kent (Sweeney Todd, Portland Center Stage), sound design by Sinan Zafar (What the Constitution Means to Me, Broadway), dramaturgy by Leean Kim Torske (Hamlet, DCPA), casting by Grady Soapes, CSA (I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter, DCPA), Laura Schutzel, CSA (History Brothers, Broadway), assistant directing by Christine Kahane (xx), and stage management by Malia Stoner (A Christmas Carol, DCPA) and Sage Hughes (Hamlet, DCPA).

