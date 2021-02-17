Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Denver Lyric Opera Guild Hosts 2021 Competition Virtually

The official competition takes place on March 20, 2021 and will be livestreamed 1pm-5pm Mountain.

Feb. 17, 2021  
Denver Lyric Opera Guild is hosting its 2021 competition virtually. The event kicked off on February 13, 2021 with a livestreamed masterclass taught by Dr. Robert Harrison, formerly of University of Colorado and Jacobs School of Music at Indiana University.

Harrison coached the young singers in preparation for the 2021 Competition For Colorado Singers.

The official competition takes place on March 20, 2021 and will be livestreamed 1pm-5pm Mountain. The 15 finalists will compete for top awards in this virtual live-streamed event. After the Final, the Competition recordings will remain available on the DLOG YouTube site.

Learn more about the event, and how to tune in, at https://www.denverlyricoperaguild.org/.


