Denver Arts & Venues Seeking Volunteers For The Five Points Jazz Festival

Denver Arts & Venues seeks volunteers for the 2024 Five Points Jazz Festival, which returns to the neighborhood to celebrate the music, culture and roots of Denver's historic Five Points on Saturday, June 8 starting at noon (gates open at 11:30 a.m.).

Volunteer shifts range from 3-5 hours and may include sustainability ambassadors, event signage, stage/artist assistants, artist lounge ambassadors and office assistants. As a thank you for the dedication and enthusiasm that volunteers bring to the event, all volunteers get a festival volunteer tee-shirt and food and non-alcoholic beverages throughout their shift. Those interested can sign up online at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0944ABA62AA4FDC16-42276026-volunteer#/.

Each year, festival attendees enjoy a culturally diverse experience of music, food, shopping and entertainment, grooving to the sounds of Latin jazz, bop, swing, funk, blues and more throughout the day.

The Five Points Jazz Festival is brought to you by Denver Arts & Venues, which uses revenue from events at City venues like Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Denver Performing Arts Complex to make this cultural event and many others possible, improving access to art, music and culture for all.

About Denver Arts & Venues

Denver Arts & Venues' mission is to enrich Denver's quality of life and economic vitality through the advancement of arts, culture and entertainment opportunities for all. Denver Arts & Venues operates Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Denver Performing Arts Complex, Colorado Convention Center, Denver Coliseum and McNichols Civic Center Building, using proceeds from events at these venues – not government funding – to run and maintain these facilities and to provide access to art for all through free and low-cost community events, grants for artists and arts organizations, public art and art education. Using Good Times, For Good.

www.ArtsandVenues.com

About Five Points Jazz Festival

The Five Points Jazz Festival takes place annually and celebrates the history of Denver's Five Points neighborhood. Once known as the Harlem of the West, Five Points was home to several jazz clubs which played host to many of jazz music's legends such as Miles Davis, Thelonious Monk and many more.

www.ArtsandVenues.com/5PJF.