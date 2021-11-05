Colorado Ballet Will Return to Live Performances This Month With THE NUTCRACKER

Colorado Ballet will return to live performances with The Nutcracker this month. Performances will run November 27 - December 24, 2021 at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House.

The beloved holiday favorite returns in a dazzling production like no one's ever seen, featuring new sets and costumes created especially for Colorado Ballet. A sellout every year, this magical tale of Clara, the Nutcracker and the Mouse King is going to be dreamier than ever.

Check out the trailer below!

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://coloradoballet.org/The-Nutcracker.