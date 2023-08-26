Cleo Parker Robinson and Black Norwegian Choreographer to Unite For Fall 2023 Concert

Cleo Parker Robinson Dance (CPRD) will present a dance performance collaboration with the Oslo based Tabanka Dance Ensemble in her Fall 2023 Concert at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House on September 16 & 17.

Cleo Parker Robinson, renowned choreographer and artistic visionary, will present her unique interpretation of the ballet classic 'Firebird'. Additionally, in a separate choreographic work, Thomas Talawa Prestø, the innovative Founder and Artistic Director of Tabanka Dance Ensemble, premieres his latest dance creation infused with the rhythms of reggae, titled 'Catch A Fire'.

'Firebird' is set amidst the captivating beauty of the Hawaiian Islands. Departing from traditional Slavic versions, Cleo Parker Robinson's unconventional conceptualization embodies the spirit of Pelé, the Goddess of the Volcano, while also featuring historical figures such as King Kamehameha and Queen Lili'uokalani, alongside the traditional gods and goddesses of Hawaiian culture.

"We are thrilled to be joining forces with Tabanka Dance Ensemble for the Fall 2023 performance," says Cleo Parker Robinson, Founder, and Artistic Director of Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble. "Their distinctive perspective and creative excellence will undoubtedly enhance the depth and meaning of this production, leaving an indelible mark on our audiences."

Prestø's 'Catch A Fire', performed by Cleo Parker Robinson's Ensemble, is inspired by the music of Bob Marley. The term refers to a Caribbean expression of resistance and a soulful, spiritual fight.

"'Catch A Fire' represents that universal journey as we transcend the indignity of being treated as objects and embrace our path to personhood and being a soul," says Thomas Talawa Prestø, Founder, and Artistic Director of Tabanka Dance Ensemble.

"Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble is a long-lasting dance company with a rich legacy and has been a lighthouse and inspiration to us in Scandinavia. We are from Norway, a part of the world where no one believes that Black people could live. We look forward to showing what we have in common and what comes out of this highly welcome and highly improbable meeting.

We have crossed the Atlantic to be together and Cleo has made room in the circle.

Now let's dance!"

Tabanka's contemporary dance work is internationally renowned as the home of the Talawa Technique - a fully codified African and Caribbean dance technique.

This remarkable collaboration between CPRD and the Tabanka Dance Ensemble promises to showcase the fusion of diverse dance styles and the magnificent work of these globally renowned dance powerhouses.

FIREBIRD

Composer Igor Stravinsky

Choreographer Cleo Parker Robinson

World Premiere (in collaboration with the Colorado Symphony) 1997, under the direction of Marin Alsop.

SAT Sep 16, 2023 - 7:30PM, SUN Sep 17, 2023 - 2:00PM