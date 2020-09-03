Central City Opera Announces Third Annual CENTRAL CITY PLEIN AIR FESTIVAL

Artists from around the country will capture the beautiful architecture and fall scenery in Central City, Colo. from September 25 - 27.

Central City Opera, in partnership with the City of Central and the Gilpin County Arts Association, has announced the third annual Central City Plein Air Festival from September 25 through September 27, 2020.



Artists from around the country will gather in the historic mountain town for three days of outdoor painting, a Quick Draw Competition, Easel Sale and an Exhibition and Awards Reception. Most events are free to the public and visitors are invited to observe the artists, ask questions and experience Central City in autumn from an artist's perspective. Throughout the weekend, the Plein Air artists will be painting from sunrise to sunset within a two-mile radius of the Central City Opera House.



For added safety due to Colorado State COVID-19 Guidelines, all activities for the 2020 Plein Air Festival have been moved outside and are subject to weather conditions. Masks are required in public spaces and social distancing protocols will be followed.



The 2020 Central City Plein Air Festival Schedule of Events and artist biographies can be found in the lobby of the Teller House, located at 120 Eureka Street and at www.centralcitypleinair.org. Proceeds from this event support Central City Opera and the Gilpin County Arts Association.

