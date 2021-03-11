Buntport Theater Company Presents THE ARMCHAIR AMATEURS

Coming to your screen with even less information than the armchair experts in your life, The Armchair Amateurs is a new online program, featuring Buntport's brand of irreverent nonsense.

Designed for digital platforms, The Armchair Amateurs will launch Saturday March 27th.

This comedic take on investigative news programs will explore different topics suggested to us via social media. It will be a short, silly, and possibly even mildly informative virtual production. Audience members will be able to interact with the show via Zoom poll questions.

Airing on Zoom and Facebook Live RSVP at buntport.com to receive the Zoom (no RSVP needed for Facebook Live) Free (donations to Buntport always gratefully accepted) For more information, contact Buntport at stuff@buntport.com or 720-946-1388.