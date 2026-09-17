Billy Gardell to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark

NEW! Colorado Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Colorado & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Billy Gardell will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark Friday, September 25; Saturday, September 26; and Sunday, September 27. Billy Gardell recently starred in the CBS series Bob Hearts Abishola, from award-winning creator, executive producer and writer Chuck Lorre.

Prior to Bob Hearts Abishola, Billy starred in the CBS hit television series, Mike & Molly. Mike & Molly continues to air in syndication to this day. He starred as Col. Tom Parker in the CMT series, Sun Records and has had a recurring role on the hit series, Young Sheldon. In 2016 he received a daytime Emmy nomination as best gameshow host for Monopoly Millionaires Club. Gardell co-starred in the critically acclaimed television series Lucky. His other television credits include Yes Dear and Judging Amy, My Name is Earl, The Practice, Monk and Gary the Rat.

Billy made his major motion picture debut alongside Anthony Quinn and Sylvester Stallone in Avenging Angelo, and had a memorable scene with Billy Bob Thornton in the film Bad Santa. He also appeared in You, Me & Dupree.

Gardell's comedy act took him to Los Angeles where his dedication to acting, along with touring as a stand-up comedian, allowed him to grow in both arenas. His grounded, down-to-earth point of view strikes a strong chord with American audiences. Stories about his rough childhood, wild adolescence and new family life are executed with the skill of a master craftsman. His comedy specials, Billy Gardell: Halftime, premiered on Comedy Central and Billy Gardell Presents Road Dogs premiered on Showtime.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 11 Hrs 05 Min 20 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Colorado News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming