Billy Gardell to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark
Performances will take place September 25 - 27.
Billy Gardell will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark Friday, September 25; Saturday, September 26; and Sunday, September 27. Billy Gardell recently starred in the CBS series Bob Hearts Abishola, from award-winning creator, executive producer and writer Chuck Lorre.
Prior to Bob Hearts Abishola, Billy starred in the CBS hit television series, Mike & Molly. Mike & Molly continues to air in syndication to this day. He starred as Col. Tom Parker in the CMT series, Sun Records and has had a recurring role on the hit series, Young Sheldon. In 2016 he received a daytime Emmy nomination as best gameshow host for Monopoly Millionaires Club. Gardell co-starred in the critically acclaimed television series Lucky. His other television credits include Yes Dear and Judging Amy, My Name is Earl, The Practice, Monk and Gary the Rat.
Billy made his major motion picture debut alongside Anthony Quinn and Sylvester Stallone in Avenging Angelo, and had a memorable scene with Billy Bob Thornton in the film Bad Santa. He also appeared in You, Me & Dupree.
Gardell's comedy act took him to Los Angeles where his dedication to acting, along with touring as a stand-up comedian, allowed him to grow in both arenas. His grounded, down-to-earth point of view strikes a strong chord with American audiences. Stories about his rough childhood, wild adolescence and new family life are executed with the skill of a master craftsman. His comedy specials, Billy Gardell: Halftime, premiered on Comedy Central and Billy Gardell Presents Road Dogs premiered on Showtime.
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