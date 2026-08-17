Alonzo Bodden to Bring Stand-Up to Comedy Works South at the Landmark

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Alonzo Bodden will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark from August 21-23.

A regular panelist on NPR's Wait Wait…Don't Tell Me!, Bodden has been performing stand-up for nearly three decades. He first gained national attention through the New Faces of Comedy showcase at Montreal's Just for Laughs Festival before winning the third season of NBC's Last Comic Standing.

Bodden's fourth stand-up special, Heavy Lightweight, premiered on Amazon Prime Video. His previous specials include Showtime's Historically Incorrect and Who's Paying Attention, while his fifth comedy album is titled Man Overboard.

His television acting credits include CBS' Ghosts, ABC's Dr. Ken and Fresh Off the Boat, as well as Californication. On film, he has appeared in Bringing Down the House, Scary Movie 4 and The Onion Movie.

Bodden has also appeared on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Late Night with Conan O'Brien, Dr. Phil and Comedy Central's The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore. He is also a regular contributor to The Young Turks.

Away from stand-up, Bodden is an avid car and motorcycle enthusiast. He hosted Speed Channel's 101 Cars You Must Drive and has joined Jay Leno for off-road adventures on CNBC's Leno's Garage.

TOUR DATES

Friday August 21 / 7:30 PM / $30.00

Saturday August 22 / 6:30 PM & 8:45 PM / $30.00

Sunday August 23 / 7:00 PM / $25.00

Advance tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com

Enjoy preferred seating when you dine at Lucy Restaurant.

For reservations visit LucyRestaurant.com/reservations

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